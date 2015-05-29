Millenials! The most privileged, pampered, and protected of all the generations—even they tend to view themselves as entitled. Self-absorption attends perpetual self-celebration, and this solipsistic worldview has translated into shifting demographics. Millennials are, on average, marrying and having children later than any generation before them. Alongside that, they’ve been accused of being the least loyal generation in terms of sticking it out with their first employers.

So you might expect that family-oriented benefits wouldn’t factor into Millennial’s professional considerations. Why would this generation worry about the work-life balance for their not-yet-existing families? A recent study highlighted by the Harvard Business Review noted that while millennials “strive” for work-life balance, “this tends to mean work-me balance, not work-family balance.”

But, other research seems to point in a different direction. As a recent survey by Ernst & Young Global Generations showed, millennials “value increased flexibility and paid parental leave” more than the Boomers or Generation X. Millennials who are parents were found to be “much more likely” to take paid parental leave: 48 percent of millennials compared to 35 percent of Gen Xers and 24 percent of Boomers. If a company offers “increased flexibility and paid parental leave… [millennials] are more likely to recommend that company to others,” “[more likely to] be a more engaged and happier employee,” “less likely to quit,” “more likely to join the company,” “and [more likely] to work longer hours.” The study also found that of the three generations, millennials valued on-site or subsidized childcare most highly, too.

What’s behind this emphasis on family values? The top priority for all generations is family, according to Amy Glass, a senior facilitator at Brody Professional Development, a company that provides professional research, training, and coaching. “Everyone has this idea: family first,” Glass said. “Millennials say, ‘I need to leave at three or four today to get to my son or daughter’s soccer game or recital.’ Older generations will work longer and stay later, fly out on Sundays. It was like, ‘As the breadwinner, my blood, and sweat, and tears, and commitment to my work—I’m doing that for my family.'” So millennials may express their commitment to family differently, but rank it just as highly.