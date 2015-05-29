The fellow journalists I pitied most at the 2010 World Cup in South Africa were the FIFA beat reporters. Charged with covering the governing body of the world’s most popular sport, they would dutifully troop off to news conferences armed with a fistful of smart questions and come back to the office with a basket of parsed non-answers, then try to make something of it.

It was a tough gig. While any credible journalist from Durban to Cape Town that summer would have told you FIFA was insular and very likely corrupt, the people in power were a slippery bunch. Too big, perhaps, for any single team of reporters. FIFA controlled huge revenues, and it operated beyond boundaries.

It could tell governments to back off, as it did twice just that year, in the cases of France and Nigeria. Not to mention that journalists who wanted to cover the story billions of people cared about most—what happened on the field—were to some extent dependent on FIFA’s beneficence in terms of media credentials and access.

For anyone who has been trying to crack FIFA, then, the indictment of 14 soccer officials and marketing executives—in an investigation led by U.S. prosecutors and laid out in a document about 160 pages long—has got to be considered a welcome moment. That’s true even if FIFA President Sepp Blatter manages to hold on to power—he faces reelection Friday and has vowed not to step down—and even if the verdicts ultimately are a mixed bag.