Clevelanders are good at worrying. The city’s citizens are big on loyalty and short on hope. This is bred into us. We have to constantly reject the undeserved labels of laughingstock and “Mistake on the Lake” given to us by our municipal neighbors, all while experiencing the very real fragility that comes with, among many things, the collapse of industry and the incompetence of our local government. In recent years, a narrative of local renaissance of sorts has sprung up. When the Republican Party chose the traditionally liberal Cleveland for its 2016 party convention, the Plain Dealer editorial board went so far as to declare that the GOP had “validated the city’s relevance.” We can be a very insecure bunch. And this extends everywhere.

We are never less sure of ourselves, in my experience, than when it comes to sports—a source of national ridicule. That’s why I’m particularly glad that the Cavaliers, led by James, took it upon themselves to give locals a lift during a stressful week and clinch a spot in the NBA Finals last Tuesday night, in a four-game sweep of the Atlanta Hawks. The Finals, which begin Thursday night, are another rare chance to end the city’s 51-year championship drought in professional sports.

As a lifelong fan, I was glued to my television watching the confetti fall, large grin firmly in place. As happy as I was Tuesday night after Game 4, (and the Friday before, when I attended a watch party at the Q for Game 2), I couldn’t help but remember Tamir. At his memorial he was remembered as a basketball lover, someone who talked a big game while he played it. I don’t know if he was a Cavs fan, but I have to think he appreciated LeBron. Surely, he would have loved to see this.

A Cleveland team advancing this far typically gets the entire front page of the Plain Dealer. On Wednesday, the Cavs had to share with the mayor, a U.S. attorney, and the headline “Deal Seeks Sweeping Reforms.” The city of Cleveland had settled with the federal government on a second consent decree, another rebuke of its reprehensible pattern of policing. It calls for new training, new programs, and new accountability. Once the decree is approved, an independent monitor will be appointed to oversee the department. It will cost a lot of money. But it might be better.

This is a long way from working, and naturally, a town obsessed with its reputation is thinking about legacies. The local press pondered what Mayor Jackson will leave behind after this, his final term. (The announcement of the decree, however, came one week after a petition effort was launched to recall him.) The strong public-private partnerships needed to overhaul the department are, as of now, pledged, but still a pipe dream. Even if they coalesce, it may be a long time before Cleveland knows whether this Hail Mary worked. FRONTLINE senior reporter Sarah Childress wrote earlier this week that it takes an average of five years for police departments to fulfill their agreements with the Justice Department.

Until then, what of Alfredo Williams and the rest of the city’s majority-black population, those who are rightfully disillusioned with the police as they are forced to live through present injustice while they wait for promised changes? I hope the Cavaliers can provide a momentary boost for our moods as we live through a civic moment more embarrassing than any burning river. I wonder whether I gave false hope to the young men I addressed. But more than anything, I worry for my city, as I am wont to do.