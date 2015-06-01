Lindsey Graham: A Republican That Environmentalists Can Love

Lindsey Graham announced Monday that he’s joining almost two dozen other Republicans to run for president. Unlike his opponents—who change their position almost-hourly (Jeb Bush) or accuse the press of trying to politicize the problem (Senator Ted Cruz)—Graham accepts climate change is real and manmade.

In March, Graham admitted his party needs to do some “soul searching” on climate change. “What is the environmental platform of the Republican Party?” he asked. “I'd like to come up with one. I'd like to have a debate within the party. Can you say that climate change is a scientifically sound phenomenon, but can you reject the idea you have to destroy the economy to solve the problem is sort of where I'll be taking this debate.”

Environmentalists have high hopes for the South Carolina senator. His entry “would be a breath of fresh air,” said Suzanne Henkels, a spokesperson for Tom Steyer's NextGen Climate. Slate’s Eric Holthaus wrote a glowing story on Graham’s commitment in March, saying “Graham has the ability to bridge the divide between the right and the left by motivating the GOP to consider practical solutions to climate change that can improve the welfare of the entire world."

Graham, who's crafted moderate bills on cap-and-trade and immigration reform, might be best known as a foreign policy hawk and an opponent of the Obama administration's Middle East strategy. But his hawkishness is precisely what makes his pitch on climate change that much more effective to a different kind of audience. He might describe curbing greenhouse gas emissions in terms of national security, allowing him to distance himself from President Barack Obama without denying scientific reality. “The logical thing​ to do is to jump on to Obama's position on climate change as a national security issue and out-muscle Obama's actions,” e-mailed R.L. Miller, founder of the campaign group Climate Hawks Vote that supports climate-friendly candidates.