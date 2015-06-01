Lindsey Graham: A Republican That Environmentalists Can Love

Environmentalists have high hopes for the South Carolina senator. His entry “would be a breath of fresh air,” said Suzanne Henkels, a spokesperson for Tom Steyer's NextGen Climate. Slate’s Eric Holthaus wrote a glowing story on Graham’s commitment in March, saying “Graham has the ability to bridge the divide between the right and the left by motivating the GOP to consider practical solutions to climate change that can improve the welfare of the entire world."

Graham, who's crafted moderate bills on cap-and-trade and immigration reform, might be best known as a foreign policy hawk and an opponent of the Obama administration's Middle East strategy. But his hawkishness is precisely what makes his pitch on climate change that much more effective to a different kind of audience. He might describe curbing greenhouse gas emissions in terms of national security, allowing him to distance himself from President Barack Obama without denying scientific reality. “The logical thing​ to do is to jump on to Obama's position on climate change as a national security issue and out-muscle Obama's actions,” e-mailed R.L. Miller, founder of the campaign group Climate Hawks Vote that supports climate-friendly candidates.

Obama noted in a speech in May how sea level rise threatens military bases and climate extremes can destabilize civilization. Many Republicans ridiculed this, but Graham’s actually been saying this for years.