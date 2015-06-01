What Happens When a Great Editor Writes His First Novel

A poet who appears in Rolling Stone may be a fantasy, but it’s a charming one, and perhaps even a sly act of revenge on a world that has other, crasser plans for cover stories. Galassi worked at Random House in the 1980s, but was fired in 1986, because his books weren’t commercial enough. The underdog, however, was soon snapped up by FSG, where, ironically enough, he had a major commercial success with Scott Turow’s legal thriller, Presumed Innocent. But his tenure at FSG has also coincided with the publication of more prestigious works like Bolaño’s The Savage Detectives, Denis Johnson’s Tree of Smoke, and Marilynne Robinson’s Gilead. Among the many reasons to root for Muse is the gut feeling that its author would seem to know—would surely have to know, given his years in publishing—what makes for a good novel.

But if Ida seems newsreel-thin, so do most of Muse’s relentlessly quirky characters. There’s the crack team of editors who work at Purcell & Stern, “a raggle-taggle gatherum of talented misfits”—a kind, if unoriginal, character sketch. There’s the screwball literary agent, Roz Horowitz, “a canny old bird” who slings shit like, “Watch it, kiddo,” and “That and a nickel will buy you exactly nothing.” And there’s Paul’s boss, Homer, the sort of cartoon a creative writing student might draw up if tasked with picturing a publisher, whom Galassi feeds such lines as, “This is going to turn the literary world on its tail,” and, “I’m smacking my lips. Get yourself home today, baby.” But it’s not just what they say, but how they say it. “‘Don’t tell me you had to sleep with her,’ [Homer] guffawed,” when “said” would have done perfectly fine work. Perhaps these figures riff on real people, but they’re still so kaleidoscopically colorful they blow the spectrum and hurt the eyes.

It’s uncomfortable to remind a brilliant editor to show, not tell, especially when one has entertained dreams of being published by the editor’s press. But Galassi fails to trust his reader. “‘How did that novel by what’s her name, Fran Drescher, do?’” he has Homer say at one point, and then appends, in case you missed his point, “Homer was incorrigibly terrible with names.” Or consider this three-sentence exchange, between Paul and Ida, which condescends to the reader no less than three times, cudgeling her with theme:

“Well, I can see you haven’t learned much in your young years!” Ida shot back derisively. “Forgive me, Ms. Perkins, but I hope you can appreciate how large you and Mr. Outerbridge loom in the imaginations of some of us,” he replied, perhaps a bit assertively. “You’re not one of those despicable literary sleuths who thinks he can deduce every last little sordid biographical detail from a writer’s work, are you?” Ida asked, with ill-concealed suspicion.

Much of the first half of Muse reads like prologue: backstory to some other, better book in which characters reveal the finer points of their selves through dialogue and action. As it stands, Galassi’s novel is so top-heavy with history and exposition, its big revelation means little to the reader, who must take the narrator’s word that the characters are worth caring about. Moreover, the reader’s sense of a stock world populated by placards is reinforced, page after page, by clichés like “taken a shine,” “the way a cat plays with a mouse,” “larger than life,” “whetted the appetite,” “heartless world,” “pure gold,” “a thorn in the side,” “rat’s nest,” “out of the blue,” “wee hours,” “dream come true,” and “heart in his mouth,” among many, many others. One can’t help but wonder how a novel by a man who presides over one of publishing’s most prestigious houses seems to have largely escaped blue pencils.

What redeems Muse—or what can be salvaged from it—are the poems Galassi gifts to Ida Perkins. Novels about fictional poets, like The Savage Detectives and The Anthologist, tend to do the poets a favor and leave their poems off-page. But Galassi proves, as Nabokov did in Pale Fire, that exemplary poetry can be willed to order. Galassi isn’t Nabokov, but the poems he concocts are clean columns of free verse, flecked with internal rhyme and lovely turns: