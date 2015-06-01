Let's Put Bernie Sanders's "Momentum" in Perspective

It’s in the nature of campaign trail reporting to become tedious and devoid of news for long stretches of time, which in turn creates incentives for news outlets to sex up dispatches from campaign events with gauzy claims, like “Challenging Hillary Clinton, Bernie Sanders Gains Momentum in Iowa.”

The evidence for this assertion comes not from survey data, but from snapshots of campaign rallies in small towns, where Sanders—an insurgent candidate with a dedicated fan base—has been able to draw larger-than-normal crowds; and from anecdotes like this one about a local party chair jockeying for influence.

Kurt Meyer, the county party chairman who organized the event, sent a text message to Troy Price, the Iowa political director for Hillary Rodham Clinton. Mr. Price called back immediately. “Objects in your rearview mirror are closer than they appear,” Mr. Meyer said he had told Mr. Price about Mr. Sanders. “Mrs. Clinton had better get out here.”

These are colorful details, but they tell us very little about the state of the race in Iowa. That's probably because the story of Sanders' surge...

...is complicated by one crucial caveat.