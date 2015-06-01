Banning Philosophical Exemptions to Vaccination While Keeping Religious Ones Makes No Sense

Just a year after Vermont became the first state to require labels for products made with genetically modified organisms, Governor Peter Shumlin on Thursday signed an equally controversial but very different kind of legislation: the state has now become the first to remove philosophical exemptions from its vaccination law. The two issues are both emotional and highly contested. But Vermont’s decisions could hardly be less alike: the G.M.O. bill, which has enormous popular support, has been widely criticized by scientists—largely because no credible evidence exists suggesting that G.M.O.s are dangerous. The vaccine law, however, opposed by many people, is the strongest possible endorsement of the data that shows that vaccines are the world’s most effective public-health tool.

There was serious opposition to the bill by Vermont legislators, one of whom said this:

“There is something deep in the core of my being,’’ Representative Warren Kitzmiller, of Montpelier, said during the debate over the philosophical objection. “And it simply will not allow me to vote to remove a parent’s right to make this serious decision on what is in the best interest of their child.”

What's a "parent’s right”? Do you have a “right” to allow your child to become infected, and then go to school and infect others (vaccinations don’t always work), perhaps starting an epidemic? What “right” does a parent have to take away protection of not only their child’s well being, but that of other children as well? Do parents also have a “right” to refuse, on the grounds of religious belief, scientific medical care for their sick children? (Forty-three of our 50 states also confer some kind of civil and criminal immunity on parents who do that.)

The fact is that privileging unevidenced belief over medicine—whether that belief is based on religion or “philosophy”—is not in the best interests of any child, and should be legislatively curtailed. And yet, Vermont distinguishes between those two types of belief: It has eliminated philosophical exemptions, but not religious ones. That’s a general view, for far fewer states allow philosophical than religious exemptions from immunization.

“Vaccines work and parents should get their kids vaccinated," Vermont Governor Peter Shumlin said about the bill that he signed. "I know there are strong feelings on both sides of this issue…. However we’re not where we need to be to protect our kids from dangerous diseases, and I hope this legislation will have the effect of increasing vaccination rates.”

But the same argument—vaccines work and protect children and society at large—holds for religion. Although the majority of Vermont’s exemptions were granted for philosophical belief (Vermont is the least religious state in America), there is no substantive difference, at least relevant to exemptions from shots, between religion and philosophy. Both are deeply held personal beliefs, and both promote a code of conduct. The only difference is that religion usually includes belief in a god, and often is based more strongly on faith and dogma than on reason. But why should that make one set of beliefs more worthy of respect than the other? Shouldn’t philosophy be given more respect since it’s usually based on rational considerations and not indoctrination into belief by one’s parents and clerics? (This, by the way, raises legal issues: Can someone denied a philosophical exemption sue on First Amendment grounds since religious exemptions are still allowed?)