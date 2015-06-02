The Subculture of Embattled Abortion Workers

Neither are their family members. In the early 80s, a clinic owner in Illinois and his wife were kidnapped and held for eight days; the kidnappers told Dr. Hector Zavalos that he and his wife would be released if he promised not to perform any more abortions. Another abortion provider’s son was kidnapped and held for several hours by anti-abortion activists who told him, according to a friend of the provider, “Your mother does this because she doesn’t know a better way, and if she really believed in abortion, you wouldn’t be here. She would have aborted you. I know you don’t want your mom to kill babies.”

Providers know that they are continually under threat, and they live their lives accordingly. Many of them wear bullet-proof vests on the way to work, though one provider reasoned that if she were to be shot, it would probably be in the head, so her kevlar was all but moot. “I just think that if they’re really going to try and shoot me, I’m going to see a little red light up here on my forehead. They’re going to assume that I have a vest on.”

Some vary the route they take to work so that they cannot be followed and people cannot learn their habits. Rodney Smith, who has spent decades providing abortions in the Midwest, lost his family home and everything in it when it was set alight in the 1990s. He told Cohen and Connen that his daily life is shaped by the precautions he takes: “He does not eat at the same restaurants on a regular basis,” and tries to finish eating within half an hour so that if he is spotted, so that “before somebody else can be there we’re not there.” He uses a pseudonym to make reservations and has “an arrangement with airlines so that he can fly on a different flight from the one he reserved without telling them ahead of time.”

Howard Stephens, a doctor who runs two clinics in East Midwest states, does whatever he can to conceal his appearance from the protesters around his clinic. He always wears a baseball cap and sunglasses while driving to work, whether it’s sunny out or not. “I always drive with one hand on the wheel and one hand over my face to they don’t have a really good chance to see me,” he says. “They do try to take pictures.” In winter, at his second clinic, which is in a more conservative state, he pulls on a hood and puts his scarf around his mouth and nose as he drives in to work.

“It’s almost a visceral feeling,” Stephens says. “And even though I feel reasonably safe, you just never know. George Tiller was supposed to be safe in his church. You just never know.”

All of which suggests that the words “protest” and “protester” somewhat inadequate. Cohen and Connon, in telling the stories of these dozens of providers and the fear they are made to feel on a daily—hourly, minutely—basis, make a compelling case for talking about targeted anti-abortion harassment not as a harassment or protest, but as terrorism. That’s not a new argument, and in fact, the Department of Homeland Security agrees with them—or did: DHS released a report in 2009 labelling anti-abortion extremist tactics as terrorism, but after a swift and loud backlash, they backtracked. A few weeks later, George Tiller was shot. The FBI’s definition of domestic terrorism is “Americans attacking Americans based on US-based extremist ideologies.” Many providers, and plenty of protesters, call targeted harassment “terrorism,” and Cohen and Connon argue that it should be seen, and labelled, as such.

In some senses, the “culture of terror,” as one provider puts it, is effective: providers are afraid, as are their friends, family, and neighbors—and they arrange their lives around the threats they face. But in the most important sense, it’s not: providers don’t stop providing abortion. Just two of the 87 providers interviewed for this book stopped providing abortion, and only one of those two held firm to that decision. The other, confronted with the opportunity to perform an abortion for a young woman with AIDS who couldn’t find another doctor to help her end her pregnancy, stepped in to help and hasn’t stopped providing abortions since. For almost all the providers, the harassment they face only deepens their sense of commitment and their desire to help people in need. Despite the hounding, despite the death threats, despite the danger to their families, they don’t leave.

I haven’t left, either. I still live in the US, even as access to abortion has been chipped away by legislation and clinic closings. Even as the violence against the people I would need if I ever found myself pregnant and unwilling to stay that way persists. Six years ago, I felt the one-time shock and horror at what was done to one abortion provider, but the reality of daily existence for the men and women in his community is one of continual violence and constant fear. I still live here, albeit in a place where access to abortion is better than in most. I’m still here—but it’s hard to forget that Dr. George Tiller isn’t.