The Death Penalty Is Cruel. But So Is Life Without Parole.

Nearly every prisoner faces an abrogation of his or her 8th Amendment protections against cruel and unusual punishment; only a small few face the added cruelty and indignity of a botched execution. What about the pain of a cramped concrete cell, of shackling and restraints, attempts at self-harm, inedible food, existential fear, depression, and deprivation of any human contact? If there is concern over fair treatment of human beings sentenced to death, it’s unwise, from a strategic standpoint, to continue ignoring the majority of their lives. Campaigns based on claims of cruel and unusual treatment would not rely on staying the execution of a single individual, but rest on the indefinite torture of thousands. That would be powerful.

Moreover, the instances of death penalty abolition that do not consider the background conditions for capital punishment invariably leave immense cruelty in its place. Nebraska’s legislation is typical in this regard: All death sentences become sentences of life imprisonment without the possibility of parole (LWOP). The de facto alternative for states that abolish the death penalty, LWOP actually retains many of the worst conditions of confinement described above, as well as still effectively sentencing the prisoner to death. It is in almost every way a death row, and as such is also an internationally condemned practice.

It’s for this reason that some, like Andrew Dilts, an assistant professor of political theory at Loyola Marymount University, refer to current forms of death penalty abolition as “death penalty replacement,” the same result but with the added effect that prisoners lose even more legal protections. As Dilts writes in the new volume Death and Other Penalties: Philosophy in a Time of Mass Incarceration, these alternative sentences appease the “almost fetishistic levels” of concern over execution while it “effectively deflects attention away from the moment of death, even though death is necessarily a part of the sentence.” In addition, whereas “the Court requires strict review of offender qualifications, strict procedural guidelines, extended appeals processes, and additional standards of heightened scrutiny … the same procedural and substantive protections are simply not applied” to life sentences. The result, ultimately, is simply a “dramatic reduction of appellate rights” for inmates that are still condemned to die; it’s a slower death with even less of a chance for redemption. While the conversion of these sentences might lessen some of the specific psychological traumas related to the death row phenomenon, it does not address the expected use of solitary confinement or other inhumane treatment. There is nothing in an execution-focused narrative that would lead to the transformation of these conditions: It might, rather, cement them as appropriate penal policy.

Only by focusing on the cruel and unusual conditions of death row right now would a movement take hold that addresses the fundamental abuses taking place under our system of capital punishment, and our carceral system as a whole. This way forward is essential, but it is not easy.

While the Supreme Court has taken up the question of cruel and unusual executions on multiple occasions—including the pending pharmacological matters in Glossip v. Gross—it has repeatedly declined to hear cases on the constitutionality of prolonged delays on death row. In 2011, the court denied Manuel Valle’s petition for a stay of execution on this basis; after 33 years on death row, Valle was executed. In March, it denied a petition by Lester Bower Jr.’s on similar grounds; he was executed on June 3rd.

It is possible the court will become receptive to constitutional claims about confinement—as it did in Brown v. Plata, finding that California’s prison overcrowding violated the Eighth Amendment—but hopes for reform should not be hung on their word. In the state’s punitive mind, for now, the labeling of a convict as a capital offender symbolically forfeits his right to fair treatment. Successful campaigns for abolition tend to do the same, eschewing broader indictments of the prison system, and continuing to impose LWOP as a supposedly more humane substitute.

But all of these wayward precedents do tend to point toward a weakness: There is a general queasiness about the infliction of pain on inmates, regardless of their crime. If the American public’s comfort with capital punishment ends when it is cruel and unusual—when drug cocktails or decades in prison inflict pain on an inmate—then death row, not the death chamber, might be the most potent motive for popular and legislative abolition campaigns, ones that demand more than a slightly lesser evil. We can use death, as we have already, to look at life anew; from a familiar obsession with the end can come a chance for a radically different beginning.