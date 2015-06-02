Television's Long History of Humiliating Poor People

Yet I’m inclined to be a little charitable toward the BBC’s straightforward exploitation right now, if only because on this side of the pond the reality-TV industry has just presented American viewers with something far, far worse.

That would be “The Briefcase,” which began its six-episode run on CBS last Wednesday as the most-watched series of the night. Created by the venal mind behind NBC’s “The Biggest Loser,” the would-be inspirational show offers struggling families the opportunity to change their lives—only to manipulate them into feeling guilty about it. In each episode, producers arrive at the home of two couples in the lower-middle class, who think they have signed up to appear in a documentary about money, with a briefcase containing $101,000. “Oh my god, smell it,” one woman says to her husband, pressing the cash against her forehead. Only after they’ve had the chance to imagine what they can do with this windfall—cover medical bills, pay for IVF treatment, repay loans—they hear the catch: They have 72 hours to decide whether to keep all the money, keep part of the money, or give it all away to another family that’s just as needy. There is a lot of crying.

Of course, we viewers at home know that the other family also got the money, and they’re acting out a financial version of the prisoners’ dilemma. And so we watch the couples’ second-guess themselves, judge their own worthiness, accuse their spouses of greed. “Are we awful people?” “Are you going to resent me?” “Do you think that’s fair, to take more than half?” After visiting the other family’s house and learning that her counterpart is a veteran with a prosthetic leg, one participant pulls over the car to vomit onto the side of the road. “I don’t want this decision,” she grimly tells the camera.