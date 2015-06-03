One Picture Can't Tell All of Caitlyn Jenner’s Story

“Christine, are you happy to be home?” one journalist asked.

“Yes, of course,” she said, laughing shyly, and seeming just a little overwhelmed by the attention. “What American wouldn’t be?”

Christine Jorgensen became a celebrity, but she could never be just an ordinary American: She had rocketed to fame at the moment of her transformation, and would always be known for transforming, and not for the identity she underwent such a transformation for. The transgender people who both enjoyed and endured a similar fame in the coming decade would often be relegated to the same category: known not as people, but as freaks. Sometimes they were lovable, or even inspiring, but more often than not they were pathetic, like Chris Sarandon in Dog Day Afternoon, or menacingly perverted, like Gore Vidal’s Myra Breckenridge, or downright murderous, like Ted Levine in The Silence of the Lambs. Psycho’s Norman Bates may not have been transgender, but the film’s implication was clear: Imagining oneself into another gender identity was synonymous not just with madness, but with evil.

Caitlyn Jenner is different. As an Olympian, Jenner was proof that an American could do the impossible, rising from a dismal tenth-place finish at the 1972 Games, snatching the title away from the USSR, and making his country proud even in a time of recession and anxiety. In Bruce’s own words, “The Decathlon is a big, high brick wall that nobody is ever going to be able to climb. It’s cold and heartless. It has no mercy. … Nobody ever beats the Decathlon.” But Bruce did. The people who cheered for Bruce Jenner as he crossed the finish line in Montréal nearly 40 years ago may have a harder time dismissing the victory Caitlyn Jenner has just won if they didn’t know her for having once been an all-American boy, a national poster child for strength, determination, and physical splendor.

That these qualities were masculine is an idea many people still take for granted—and yet, by tuning out the mounting debate surrounding the image and looking at what it really shows us, one can see that these qualities are there in the photo, too. You don’t need to know the history or vocabulary or theory surrounding transgender identity to recognize the same qualities in Caitlyn that you may have once loved in Bruce: grace, fortitude, a willingness to be vulnerable, to risk defeat, and to demonstrate to the world that the impossible is possible. In times like this, we may resort so often to the word “beautiful” simply because our vocabularies are not rich enough to fully express how a woman like Caitlyn Jenner makes us feel.

For some people, the idea of calling someone “him” one day and “her” the next seems bizarre, even unthinkable—not because the action is intrinsically unnatural, but because they have never been called on to do so before. Change takes practice. So does looking at a person and realizing that what you admire about them—their strength, their bravery, their integrity—is not tied to masculinity or femininity nearly so much as to their willingness to be fully honest with themselves and the world.

For many of us, Caitlyn Jenner’s story is, in effect, old news. We are happy, but we want more—and so we should. Better recognition, more affordable medical treatment, and above all safer lives are things that transgender people do not just want, but need. Those continuing the ongoing conversation about this struggle will know that Caitlyn Jenner’s story is just one small part of this story. But those for whom Caitlyn’s story is powerful because it is the first such story they have ever encountered can be forgiven for sitting with this material a little longer, tuning out of the febrile frequency of online recrimination, correction, and debate, and learning to fully appreciate what they see when they look at Caitlyn Jenner: a person who has found her truest self, and encourages us all to do the same.