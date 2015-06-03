Talking Orgasms and Masturbation with Judy Blume and Samantha Bee

The talk turned to In The Unlikely Event, Blume’s first adult novel in 17 years and, apparently, her last. She’d reluctantly shown the manuscript to her editor, Blume said, filing a completed draft after four years of work. “It’s either send it or burn it,” she’d told her husband, George, who was in the audience. (He looks like an actor hired to play the role of Judy Blume’s Handsome, Bearded Husband.) As a writer, Blume has the luxury of working at her own pace, and doesn’t seem to suffer much editorial interference. “I’m very lucky in that my agent and my editors know better. They don’t push me. Because I don’t take that well.” Everyone laughed, but it probably wasn’t quite a joke.

Bee read off questions, submitted via index card, from the audience. “Do you consider yourself a feminist?” a woman wanted to know.

“Of course!” she said, and was greeted with a roar of approval. “I was the First Wave. You know, I’d’ve been marching if I hadn’t lived in the suburban neighborhood with two children,” she continued. “In my heart, I was out there marching. Yes! And you know, I hate it that we’ve gone through all these years of ‘feminist’ being a dirty word. Oh, it’s a terrible word. You’re this or you’re that. And now being a feminist has some other meaning that I don’t even understand.” She paused. “My husband is a feminist!”

Then there was a question about censorship, a topic with which Blume is keenly familiar. She said that “any book that kids really like” would be a target. “Right now, it’s really, really bad against…” She looked out at the audience. “George, help me! The Absolutely True…”

“Sherman Alexie!” shouted George.

“Sherman Alexie’s wonderful, wonderful book is just being given an awful time,” she said. “Here’s the thing: If you don’t want your kids to read a book, fine. You can tell them not to read a book, and maybe they will and maybe they won’t. But you can’t say what other kids can read.”

Bee asked if Blume had ever left a project unfinished. Yes, Blume replied. She had some “awful” manuscripts written before she became a big-time published author. Attached to them, she said, was a note addressed to her children written in big letters: “If you publish these after I die, I will haunt you.” There are, I think, worse ways to be haunted.

“If you wrote another young adult novel, would you incorporate present-day social issues into the storyline?” said Bee, mentioning gender identity struggles.

“That’s issue writing,” said Blume. “I don’t do issue writing. I do character writing.”

“But if it was an organic experience?” said Bee.

“Yeah, but I’m probably not going to write that book. But there are a lot of young YA writers who might, and will write that book,” said Blume.

After a few more questions, the Q&A wrapped up. We filed out of the auditorium, got in line for the book signing, and were again immediately questioned about our favorite Judy Blume novels. I said Margaret because I, unlike Blume, am not always comfortable telling people what I know to be the truth.