Talking Orgasms and Masturbation with Judy Blume and Samantha Bee

“Did you ever think it would be possible that we would still be arguing about teaching sex education to children in the year 2015?” Bee asked. “It feels like a dystopian nightmare or something.” Everyone laughed, but Blume looked a little pained. “I don’t know,” she replied. “Other countries think we’re out of our minds.”

The talk turned to In The Unlikely Event, Blume’s first adult novel in 17 years and, apparently, her last. She’d reluctantly shown the manuscript to her editor, Blume said, filing a completed draft after four years of work. “It’s either send it or burn it,” she’d told her husband, George, who was in the audience. (He looks like an actor hired to play the role of Judy Blume’s Handsome, Bearded Husband.) As a writer, Blume has the luxury of working at her own pace, and doesn’t seem to suffer much editorial interference. “I’m very lucky in that my agent and my editors know better. They don’t push me. Because I don’t take that well.” Everyone laughed, but it probably wasn’t quite a joke.

Bee read off questions, submitted via index card, from the audience. “Do you consider yourself a feminist?” a woman wanted to know.