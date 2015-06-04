Lincoln Chafee Had the Worst Campaign Rollout of the Year

Chafee’s reasons for running are confounding, even to those closest to him. In his announcement, he presented a handful of issues motivating his run, including the fact that he voted against the Iraq war, that he is against torture and capital punishment, and that he is in favor of … the metric system.

And Chafee doesn’t exactly have a grassroots movement behind him, or an impressive social media presence. As Rhode Island governor, his approval rating was so low that he declined to run for re-election, leaving office in January. Meanwhile, his Facebook page as governor was, according to Bloomberg Politics, “attracting more attention than the page he has set up for 2016,” prompting Chafee’s wife to post on her own Facebook page, “Does anybody from my Husband’s staff remember his FB page access?” Her Facebook page was no longer publicly accessible on Wednesday afternoon, shortly after Bloomberg published its story.

In Chafee’s announcement Wednesday evening, he called the job of the president a “challenge”; the same is true, clearly, about the rolling out of a presidential campaign. The New Republic’s Rebecca Leber has speculated on why longshot candidates still declare their campaigns. But Politico’s Ben White perhaps tweeted it best: