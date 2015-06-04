Lincoln Chafee Had the Worst Campaign Rollout of the Year

Lincoln Chafee, who has served Rhode Island as a Republican senator and governor, on Wednesday announced his Democratic presidential campaign to a nearly empty room at George Mason University. It wasn't introduced as anything all that special, either—just as part of a routine "speaker series" on campus.

Not exactly a big crowd expected for Chafee '16 pic.twitter.com/5qlqPdrhc0 — bencjacobs

This is the room 15 minutes before Lincoln Chafee is scheduled to announce pic.twitter.com/Y9uToJ24ok — bencjacobs

To be fair, Rebecca Sinderbrand of The Washington Post did point out the first photo was taken almost an hour before the event started, but it would be difficult to overstate how underwhelming Chafee’s campaign has been so far.

It started in April, when Chafee announced he was exploring a presidential run. According to Politico, his local paper has given the story scant attention, “nothing more than wire reports and a stinging editorial suggesting that his bid will give Rhode Island a bad name.”

Even Chafee’s wife, Stephanie, reportedly found the lack of campaign coverage disappointing, posting on Facebook several weeks after he said he was considering a run, “No one has contacted him… so SAD!”