Cultural Tipping Points: Caitlyn Jenner, Demi Moore, and Vanity Fair Covers

Pregnancy was long considered too risqué for polite company, and contemporary media’s coverage of female celebrities highlighting their pregnancy in form-fitting dresses could not have been imagined even as recently as 1970. That’s the year Cleveland junior high teacher Jo Carol LaFleur was placed on mandatory leave because administrators feared her body would distract, disgust and embarrass her students.

Jo Carol LaFleur won her Supreme Court appeal two decades before Moore’s cover appeared, but Vanity Fair did far more to change perceptions than a Supreme Court case that didn’t deeply impress upon the popular consciousness.

Beyond backlash

Demi Moore’s Vanity Fair cover helped shift cultural norms. So will Caitlyn Jenner’s.

And just as there was backlash then, there will be backlash now.

Since Moore’s groundbreaking cover, we’ve seen women’s bodies become increasingly politicized.

Reproducing women are increasingly subject to surveillance and regulation by the state, strangers and each other. Barely any aspect of reproductive decision-making has been left untouched—from an employer’s interest in a woman’s use of birth control, to the state’s interest in her miscarriage.

The general public and the courts now work together to make women more responsible for their reproducing bodies, while the general public has become even more invested in performances of pregnancy and definitions of acceptable femininity. We became interested in those representations in part due to media coverage like Demi Moore’s Vanity Fair cover.

Meanwhile, Jenner’s cover has already become fodder for those who wish to denigrate transgender people and cast aspersions on her transition process. Some on the political right now claim that Jenner’s transition is a “tragedy” that will not fix what’s wrong with her “human heart.”

It will be important for trans activists and allies to consider the limits of the publicity surrounding Jenner’s transition. While Jenner’s photo is stunningly beautiful, it’s also airbrushed. And expensive. Jenner also possesses considerable class and race privileges. Indeed, as both Laverne Cox and Jon Stewart have already pointed out, the cover represents a very particular form of idealized female beauty, and is being received in ways that don’t always challenge unreasonable expectations for women.

But it’s also important to note and celebrate the potential for equality inherent in the proliferation of this one photograph.

Much has been written about the relationship between law, social movements, and public perception of those movements. One theme often emerges: a necessary step in achieving social justice is having what’s considered “deviant” represented as normal—even beautiful.

Ultimately, the story of an Olympic athlete becoming who she is and was born to be—well, that’s beautiful in a way that defies expectations and represents transformative social change.