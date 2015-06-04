After New Nigerian War Crimes Allegations, U.S. Should Think Twice About Deeper Military Ties

Although it's wrong-headed, perhaps the deeper co-mingling of the U.S. and Nigeria makes a certain morbid sense. After all, one of the detention centers used by the Nigerian military was even dubbed “Guantanamo,” another facility known for caging people suspected of terrorist ties for years on end without due process, one of several prisons associated with the U.S. that weren't exactly shining examples of honoring human rights. In the name of fighting terrorism, both countries severely overreacted, committing serious war crimes that are likely to go unpunished.

While some of us may hope to see Nigerian officials tried in the International Criminal Court, as Amnesty International has called for, we have also grown used to impunity in the War on Terror excesses, as even U.S. officials who admit to their crimes remain free.

In other ways, the U.S. has kept Nigeria at a distance, to date. U.S. officials have caused some tension with complaints over government abuses and corruption. A White House press release in November, 2014 stated that the support to the Nigerian authorities “takes many forms but the goal is singular: to dismantle this murderous group.”