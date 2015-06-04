The Sport of Kings Is Dying. Long Live the Belmont Stakes!

I’ve worked in the horse racing industry as a pari-mutuel clerk—a person who takes and cashes bets—since 2003. My home track is the Saratoga Race Course, in upstate New York, but I’ve also worked every Belmont Stakes for the past decade, and this Saturday will be my eleventh trip out to Jamaica, Queens. (The track is on Long Island, just over the Nassau County line.) Our name comes from the pari-mutuel wagering system, in which the track sets odds and bettors put their money up against the collective pool, rather than against individual bookmakers.

It’s a job that’s part cashier, part casino dealer, part bank teller, part bartender—the species of sympathetic bartender, anyway, who lets you unload your problems while you try to figure out what to order. (In this case, how much to put on the double, or which horse to box with the seven and the three.) There’s that lingo, too—dollar amount, type of bet, and horse number, made complex by combinations and shorthand. It doesn’t have to be complicated: If you don’t need human touch when you place your bets, the process is so straightforward that a machine can do it—which, increasingly, they are.

The perspective from the other side of the betting windows can be a strange one. I’ve written before that at Saratoga, I’ve gone days without seeing a horse in person. The same could probably be said for a lot of my regular customers. Taking bets gives you a view of racing that has very little to do with horses and a lot to do with the people who like to bet on them. And in my decade taking bets, I’ve seen the crowds shift in ways that are backed by the numbers: I read about plummeting attendance figures and corresponding track handles (the amount of money bet in a given day), but I can actually see the crowds thinning, and I punch out fewer tickets each year. In some bays—our term for a block of betting windows—an average weekday can feel like a ghost town.