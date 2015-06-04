Can ‘Hannibal’ Ever Be More Than a Beautiful, Gruesome, Comforting Fantasy?

Things are no better in 1988’s The Silence of the Lambs, the story that made the good doctor a box office smash. In its film adaptation, Lecter, played by Anthony Hopkins, takes the backseat to yet another investigation of yet another rather gauche serial killer—one who is known to investigators as “Buffalo Bill,” makes his home in the Rust Belt, frets over a toy poodle called Precious, and wears a satin baseball jacket while out cruising for victims. In other words, the story took place in the real world, where a murderer can be as pathetic as he is petrifying, and where these two attributes often as not draw strength from each other.

In The Silence of the Lambs, audiences saw violence flourishing in places of economic disenfranchisement and anomie, and society at large reckoning with its complicity in crime. Even Buffalo Bill, in Lecter’s own estimation, was not “born a criminal,” but “made one, through years of systematic abuse”—and who would ever quibble with Dr. Lecter? Of course, Lecter himself is, in the words of former-colleague-turned-warden Dr. Chilton, “a pure psychopath. So rare,” he muses proudly, “to capture one alive”—as if Lecter is a white lion, a beautiful freak, or perhaps one of the last members of a dying warrior race.

The concept of inborn psychopathy is one the public has grown deeply familiar with in the years since Hannibal Lecter became a household name. It populates not just our fictions, but our discussions of all manner of crime: dismissing someone as a “psychopath” or a “sociopath,” essentially removing the weight of their actions from society’s shoulders, is as convenient as it is comforting—and seems so much more scientific, and so much less cruel, than calling someone a “monster.” It is a conclusion so easy to draw, and a privilege so easy to abuse, that one almost has to assume we have abused it. If we know that psychopaths exist, little restrains us from assuming they commit every crime that troubles us. Yet “the concept of the psychopath,” Janet Malcolm memorably argued, “is, in fact, an admission of failure to solve the mystery of evil—it is merely a restatement of the mystery—and only offers an escape valve for the frustration felt by psychiatrists, social workers, and police officers, who daily encounter its force.” Now, surrounded as we are by so many facets of media, the general public also encounters the force of violence, cruelty, and destruction with a new degree of immediacy, and requires the same fictions as professionals.