Can ‘Hannibal’ Ever Be More Than a Beautiful, Gruesome, Comforting Fantasy?

In The Silence of the Lambs, audiences saw violence flourishing in places of economic disenfranchisement and anomie, and society at large reckoning with its complicity in crime. Even Buffalo Bill, in Lecter’s own estimation, was not “born a criminal,” but “made one, through years of systematic abuse”—and who would ever quibble with Dr. Lecter? Of course, Lecter himself is, in the words of former-colleague-turned-warden Dr. Chilton, “a pure psychopath. So rare,” he muses proudly, “to capture one alive”—as if Lecter is a white lion, a beautiful freak, or perhaps one of the last members of a dying warrior race.

The concept of inborn psychopathy is one the public has grown deeply familiar with in the years since Hannibal Lecter became a household name. It populates not just our fictions, but our discussions of all manner of crime: dismissing someone as a “psychopath” or a “sociopath,” essentially removing the weight of their actions from society’s shoulders, is as convenient as it is comforting—and seems so much more scientific, and so much less cruel, than calling someone a “monster.” It is a conclusion so easy to draw, and a privilege so easy to abuse, that one almost has to assume we have abused it. If we know that psychopaths exist, little restrains us from assuming they commit every crime that troubles us. Yet “the concept of the psychopath,” Janet Malcolm memorably argued, “is, in fact, an admission of failure to solve the mystery of evil—it is merely a restatement of the mystery—and only offers an escape valve for the frustration felt by psychiatrists, social workers, and police officers, who daily encounter its force.” Now, surrounded as we are by so many facets of media, the general public also encounters the force of violence, cruelty, and destruction with a new degree of immediacy, and requires the same fictions as professionals.

Believing in psychopaths, like believing in fairies, is a paradoxically comforting fantasy. It means trusting that the psychopath is a creature apart from humanity, and that whatever harm he can wreak on society cannot, by its nature, come from within society. Society, instead, can define itself against him: we are good where he is bad, empathetic where he is empty, passionate where he is cold. If we believe in psychopaths, we may feel less pressure to believe that a “normal” person may also, under certain circumstances, commit atrocities. We can, in fact, attribute whole swaths of shameful history—genocide, state-sanctioned torture, massacres, war—to a supposedly “rare” demographic. And perhaps this is why we harbor enough fondness for psychopaths to stuff them into every orifice of our entertainment: their cruelty saves us from contemplating ourselves.

In this regard, “Hannibal”’s Hannibal is the savior of saviors, the king of kings. Every cruelty he commits is intrinsic to his nature. He controls his actions. He savors them. He is the ultimate consenting adult, and the series, however gruesome it gets, exists in a universe where no killer, however brutal, would think of killing unless their instincts told them to. They certainly cannot blame society at large—and so we, blameless, can happily tune in.

In The Silence of the Lambs, much of the narrative tension comes from Lecter’s frenetic desire to prove that the protagonist, FBI trainee Clarice Starling, is less altruistic than she believes. Throughout their meetings, he pokes and prods her, searching for some hint of bloodthirsty career ambition or originating trauma that will explain to him her baffling desire to do good. Instead he finds a subject as rare as he is touted to be: a born heroine. Clarice does good not because society compels her to but because it is her nature, just as it is Hannibal’s nature, apparently, to kill. The grudging respect Hannibal and Clarice share by the story’s end amounts to as profound a degree of intimacy as one would imagine a “pure psychopath” to be capable of, even after he has escaped his cage.

Today, “Hannibal” would seem to mimic that dynamic, but with a crucial difference. If Lecter sometimes verges on experiencing a moment of genuine emotion or vulnerability, it comes courtesy of Will Graham, an investigator who sees through the eyes of killers. Graham’s problems arise from his belief that he cannot make these journeys without taking something back with him, and that he is, perhaps, more like Hannibal Lecter than he is like the other people around him. Lecter recognizes a potential kindred spirit as well, and reacts, naturally, by plunging Graham into ever-varied torments, then acting betrayed when he fights back. “I let you know me, see me,” he tells Graham. “I gave you a rare gift, but you didn’t want it.”

It isn’t much of a spoiler to say that season two didn’t end well for Will Graham, since nothing ever does. Nor does it spoil much to say that the start of season three finds Hannibal traipsing around Europe, since that has long been his favorite respite. One wonders how he soldiered on in America for so long.

Yet if “Hannibal” ever becomes more than a beautiful, gruesome, comforting fantasy, it will have to bring Lecter back to America. Right now, the show is most itself when it lets its viewers nurse their transgressive fantasies about psychopathy: how easy life would be, it seems to suggest, if one had no feeling for other people, no empathy, no vulnerability, no weakness. This is the fantasy Will Graham himself seems drawn to, and it’s hard not to follow. But just by revisiting The Silence of the Lambs, we can see how much more compelling a narrative is when it forces someone seemingly devoid of emotion to cultivate some degree of connection with another human being, and to question their dim view of humanity. It’s easy to remain stoic in the face of gore-as-art, far harder to manage such a feat in the face of the real violence that dogs the real America. Making Hannibal Lecter attempt as much would make the character far more interesting. Even more meaningfully, however, it will take away the chill sense of blamelessness and invulnerability we feel as we stand in his expensive shoes.