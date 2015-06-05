Why Are Libertarians Mostly Dudes?

In his 2007 book Radicals for Capitalism: A Freewheeling History of the Modern American Libertarian Movement, Brian Doherty gave pride of place to what he called “the three furies of libertarianism”: Ayn Rand, Isabel Paterson, and Rose Wilder Lane. In 1943, all three published pivotal books that became the cornerstones of the libertarian movement: Rand’s The Fountainhead, Lane’s The Discovery of Freedom, and Paterson’s The God of the Machine. As David Boaz of the Cato Institute argued in 1997, “In 1943, at one of the lowest points for liberty and humanity in history, three remarkable women published books that could be said to have given birth to the modern libertarian movement.”

In his 2004 biography of Paterson, The Woman and the Dynamo: Isabel Paterson and the Idea of America, literary scholar Stephen Cox noted that Paterson “started as an outsider, and she remained one; she had to struggle for life, then for identity and recognition. Much the same could be said of Lane [and] Rand. ... People who were used to doing for themselves might have a larger conception than other people of the things that individuals can and ought to do for themselves.”

Rand, Paterson, and Lane were all exceptional women who thrived in a male-dominated world of journalism and publishing. This fact both explains their libertarianism but also suggests its limits. It is true that throughout history there have been extraordinary women who have overcome many of the barriers of patriarchy. But feminism—and any political efforts to improve the lot of all women—isn’t aimed at outliers or those who can overcome structural hurdles through talent or luck. Feminism seeks to overcome the problems of women as a group.

While libertarianism is rarely explicitly sexist, it is hostile to collective efforts to challenge sexism: anti-discrimination laws, affirmative action, paid leave, and the broader net of social services that are particularly necessary to those who have historically been tasked with care-giving jobs within the family.

As historians like Theda Skocpol have noted, it is hardly an accident that in the early twentieth century, women, often using “maternal” arguments, played a key role in building the U.S. welfare state. Jane Addams and Eleanor Roosevelt are only the two most prominent female leaders who advocated for child safety laws, workplace safety, and provisions for the disabled and elderly. The social safety net is often gendered female by its opponents, as when conservatives denounce the “nanny state.” Given the social expectations that they look after domestic affairs, women are more likely than men to appreciate the need for nannies. No wonder women as a whole find little in libertarianism that appeals to them.

Rand, Paterson, and Lane left another legacy: They gave libertarianism a historical narrative. They were all nostalgists who celebrated the rough-and-tumble capitalism of the nineteenth century, which they saw as being subverted by the progressive era and the New Deal. (Lane’s role in editing and possibly ghostwriting her mother’s famous Little House on the Prairie series is suggestive of how powerful nostalgia was in her life.) This type of yearning for the America of the robber barons has little to offer most women (who might not want to return to a world where they couldn’t vote and had severely restricted social lives) or for that matter most nonwhites (who might recall the pervasive racism of the era). As Brian Doherty notes, “American blacks or women ... might find libertarian complaints about government growth silly. Most of them certainly feel freer in many important ways than they would have in the nineteenth century.”

To a significant degree, libertarianism is a philosophy that exalts a world where white men enjoyed enormous freedom, but other groups were even more marginalized than they are now. How surprising is it, then, that politicians like Paul, who voice libertarian ideas, have a fan base that is overwhelmingly made up of white men?

To his credit, Paul seems aware that this nostalgic strain in libertarianism has to give way to a more inclusive politics. He’s made a concerted effort to court black voters by emphasizing the need to reform the racial disparities of the criminal justice system. But Paul hasn’t made a comparable effort to tailor the libertarian message to appeal to women, which, given his dismal poll numbers among Republican women, he’ll need to do if he wants to compete in 2016.

