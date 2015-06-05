How Universities Turned Themselves into Global Franchises

How are we to understand these developments? Do they bring advantages for students, academia as well as nations? Have higher education institutions become tools of public diplomacy? Or, are such institutions evolving into multiple national corporations with limited affinity with their home nation?

For the past five years, as co-directors of C-BERT, we have been tracking the development of this phenomenon, research that has included visits to some 50 of these institutions in 15 countries.

Universities go global

The fact is that no longer are global activities limited to the for-profit educational conglomerates such as the Apollo Group Phoenix University and Laureate that have developed an international footprint through investment in online education and the purchase of colleges in multiple countries.