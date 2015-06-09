The Controversy Over Muhammad Cartoons Is Not About the Prophet Muhammad

Art Spiegelman’s comic strip commentary on the Charlie Hebdo controversy, “Notes from a First Amendment Fundamentalist,” delves deeply into these issues. In the cartoon, Spiegelman (limning himself in his stylized rodent form, developed for his graphic novel Maus) is holding two magazine covers (images within an image). One, titled "No Problem," features a standard smiley face and says, “Have a nice day.” The other, titled "Problem!," features the same smiley face wearing a turban and identified as “Mohammad.” As the contrasting images show, it takes just a few squiggles and a label to turn a smiley face into a blasphemous provocation. The offense isn’t so much in the image as in the intent. To say you are drawing the Prophet is the scandal, more than what is drawn. A drawing of Muhammad is an idea or an assertion more than it is a physical thing.

“So many Muslims who never saw or needed to see the cartoons died in the international riots developing out of the Jyllands-Posten’s first provocations,” Spiegelman notes in an email, referring to the Danish newspaper whose publication of Muhammad cartoons in 2005 sparked deadly protests throughout Europe and the Muslim world. “Intent to defame was enough to cause the frenzy.” Spiegelman also notes that it is more accurate to say "a ban on intent as well as images."

Spiegelman’s strip ran in many publications, including The Nation in the United States and Le Monde in France. Spiegelman offered the strip to Britain's The New Statesman, which has a content-sharing agreement with The New Republic, but they chose not to run it. Spiegelman argues that this is because the magazine has a blanket policy of not printing images of Muhammad. The New Statesman says they never had plans to run the strip and Spiegelman’s belief that the magazine had agreed to run it and then chickened out was due to “poor communications.”