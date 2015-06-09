The Controversy Over Muhammad Cartoons Is Not About the Prophet Muhammad

No one knows what the Prophet Muhammad looks like. From historical sources, we can reasonably surmise he was an Arab male, but that’s such a broad category as to say almost nothing about his physical features. For that matter, we don’t really know anything about the real faces of Moses or Jesus, although in both cases over the centuries artistic conventions have codified fictional rules about their appearance. There are fewer such iconic conventions for Muhammad, in large part because of the prohibition of some sects of Islam against depictions of the Prophet.

These prohibitions have all sorts of curious side effects, far beyond the well-known violence visited upon various artists who have tried to depict Muhammad. Because there is no standard iconic rules for depicting the Prophet, an image of Muhammad is always a curious act of will: Often we only know that the Prophet is being rendered because there is some label or title affixed to the image. A cartoon of Muhammad plays the same sort of mind games as René Magritte’s famous painting “The Treachery of Images” (1928-29) where the statement “Ceci n’est pas une pipe” is affixed under an image of a pipe.

Art Spiegelman’s comic strip commentary on the Charlie Hebdo controversy, “Notes from a First Amendment Fundamentalist,” delves deeply into these issues. In the cartoon, Spiegelman (limning himself in his stylized rodent form, developed for his graphic novel Maus) is holding two magazine covers (images within an image). One, titled "No Problem," features a standard smiley face and says, “Have a nice day.” The other, titled "Problem!," features the same smiley face wearing a turban and identified as “Mohammad.” As the contrasting images show, it takes just a few squiggles and a label to turn a smiley face into a blasphemous provocation. The offense isn’t so much in the image as in the intent. To say you are drawing the Prophet is the scandal, more than what is drawn. A drawing of Muhammad is an idea or an assertion more than it is a physical thing.

“So many Muslims who never saw or needed to see the cartoons died in the international riots developing out of the Jyllands-Posten’s first provocations,” Spiegelman notes in an email, referring to the Danish newspaper whose publication of Muhammad cartoons in 2005 sparked deadly protests throughout Europe and the Muslim world. “Intent to defame was enough to cause the frenzy.” Spiegelman also notes that it is more accurate to say "a ban on intent as well as images."