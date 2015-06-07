Paid Leave This Week: Goldman Sachs Doubles Paternity Leave; Prince William Goes Back to Work

As part of our ongoing coverage of paid leave, we're rounding up the most important news from the week. Here's what you need to know about paid leave, working parents, and child care in the United States and abroad.

Good news for dads at Goldman Sachs: The investment bank will now offer four weeks of paid parenting leave for fathers—or other non-primary caregivers—following the birth or adoption of a child.

Paid leave is overwhelmingly popular: 80 percent of Americans think the government should require employers to offer paid parental leave, according to a New York Times/CBS News poll.

Work-life balance for royals: Prince William returned to work this week as an air ambulance pilot, after taking a month-long unpaid paternity leave after the birth of Princess Charlotte.

New parents stay tied to the smartphone: Women on maternity leave are increasingly feeling pressure not to unplug entirely from office email, the Chicago Tribune reports.