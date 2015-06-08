Pope Francis Is a Christian, Not a Communist

There are several reasons why this question will never really matter, and an almost infinite plenitude of reasons it is an absurd one in the first place. For starters, those probing whether or not Pope Francis is himself a communist, socialist, or Marxist (these terms are interchangeable on the right) are not really interested in discovering what Francis’ own personal politics are. After all, that information is readily available. As longtime Vatican reporter John L. Allen wrote last week in a Crux essay on Francis’ forthcoming encyclical, “If you asked, [Francis would] probably tell you he comes out of the moderate wing of Argentina’s Peronist movement.” Biographies of Francis, including The Great Reformer by seasoned Catholic journalist Austen Ivereigh, have similarly turned up no evidence that Francis has ever held membership in any communist party.

But the pundits accusing Francis of communism do not really seem to view communism as a political orientation, wherein one advocates for reform through participation in routine political activities, like campaigning, fundraising, electioneering, and so on. This is because in the United States, there are only two partisan avenues to political impact: Republican and Democrat. The presence of any partisan communists in America is so vanishingly small that communism is instead interpreted as an ideological pose, specifically opposite of the pro-capitalist priors common to both Republicans and Democrats. In other words, you don’t have to actually partake in any communist politics to qualify as a communist in the United States, you just have to show insufficient satisfaction with capitalism.

Thus the question about Francis’ statements on politics is more a matter of determining their origin. When Limbaugh, Hannity and company angrily accuse Francis of crypto-socialism, what they mean to suggest is that his understanding of politics arises not from Christianity—a property to which the Fox brigade would prefer to lay monopolistic claim—but from some foreign atheistic ideology. This rhetorical sleight-of-hand forces Christian leftists into the unfair position of having to defend Francis’ Christian reasoning in opposition to left politics, when the relationship between the two is, in fact, far less antagonistic than the right would suggest.