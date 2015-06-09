Joni Ernst Is Wrong About the Issues Most Important to Female Voters

On Sunday, Senator Joni Ernst appeared on CNN’s State of the Union and, predictably, took a moment to scrutinize Hillary Clinton. “It’s not enough to be a woman,” said Ernst. “You have to care about women’s issues. And women’s issues here in Iowa are that we have a strong economy. We have jobs that our sons and daughters can go off to someday. We have a great educational system. And women want strong national defense. We want to know that our families are going to be safe.” But those aren’t “women’s issues”—in Iowa or in the rest of the country.

It may sound like Ernst is referencing polling results, but it appears there hasn’t been any recent formal polling on which issues are most important to Iowan women. Nor does Ernst perform particularly well with them: In her winning 2014 Senate campaign, she only managed to split female voters with Democratic candidate Bruce Braley; that's likely because the economy and health care eclipsed what are normally wedge issues, like abortion or gay marriage.

But if female voters in Iowa are anything like those in the rest of the country—and Iowa is a swing state, after all—then Ernst is off the mark on what's most important to them.



Leading up to the 2012 election, Gallup asked female registered voters in 12 swing states, "What do you think is the most important issue for women in this election?” Thirty-nine percent said abortion (without specifying support or opposition). Jobs and health care ranked second and third, with 19 percent and 18 percent, respectively. The economy and “equal rights/pay/opportunity” ranked fourth (16 percent) and fifth (15 percent). Male registered voters, on the other hand, ranked jobs and the economy as men’s top two issues.

