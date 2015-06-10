Bernie Sanders Was Just Another Hippie Rummaging Through My Mom’s Fridge

And it was as a candidate that Sanders first came into contact with the Freeman. In its identity as the liberal alternative to the then-conservative Burlington Free Press, the Freeman covered the nascent anti-war Liberty Union Party. Starting as early as October 1971, the Freeman covered the Liberty Union Party and its candidates, including a photo of a very young Senate hopeful Bernie Sanders with his son. Everyone looks so fluffy and soft, their children on their laps and nary a necktie to be seen.

By the next year, Sanders had grown disillusioned with the coverage of the Freeman, and he penned a letter to the editor. Beginning with a churlish charge that the paper “virtually ignored” his campaign, Sanders continued to lay out a three-point campaign platform consisting of “a radical revision of the state’s regressive tax structure,” an end to the Vietnam War, and an amorphous call to “abolish all laws which attempt to impose a particular brand of morality.” Rather than an ethical argument, Sanders used finances as the basis for ending the Vietnam War and suggested that this money fund universal health care, low-cost housing, and environmental cleanup.

It’s a three-point policy that’s remarkably similar to Sanders’ current presidential platform, which consists of income and wealth inequality, getting big money out of politics, and working against climate change and for environmental causes.

As Sanders’ trademark truculent tone hasn’t changed, so too has his political position remained notably consistent. The 1972 senatorial candidate who somewhat hazily pledged to “abolish all laws dealing with abortion, drugs, sexual behavior” in his letter to the Freeman became a U.S. representative who voted against the Defense of Marriage Act, and just as he opposed the Vietnam War as a candidate, he voted against the use of force in Iraq in 1991, 2001, and 2003.

In that 1972 letter, Sanders opposed the “gradual erosion of freedoms and the sense of what freedom really means” in the Nixon administration—a loosey-goosey, hippie-dippy expression that, forty-plus years later, makes it hard to know what freedoms Sanders is referring to, exactly. However, the passage of time has solidified Sanders’ vague understanding of personal freedoms—or it has given him a well-defined foe, and he vociferously decried the Patriot Act and other “Orwellian surveillance,” as he called it. His voting record stands against big banking but usually with the NRA, necessary if you want to get elected in hunter-heavy Vermont.

“Bernie really is not much different now than he was then,” my dad says. “His ties and suits are way better—of course, he had no ties or suits, but he has been boringly consistent for 44 years.”

In 1981, my first election as a voter, I voted for Sanders’s first successful bid to be mayor of Burlington. It was the cool thing to do, and I did it to wear the button and prove my loyalty to the collective cool. Forty years later, it’s an uncanny thing to see this person I’ve known since childhood become a viable candidate for president. It’s like seeing my childhood validated, slapped on a campaign button, dissected by the press, and turned into a slogan.

My family moved out of that converted schoolhouse decades ago, but my mom loves telling the refrigerator story. She says she forgives him. “He was probably just hungry,” she says. “We all were.”