Bernie Sanders Was Just Another Hippie Rummaging Through My Mom’s Fridge

When I was a nine-year-old girl, I saw Sanders as just another one of the mop-haired, rangy hippies crowding my house. However, unlike all those other Freeman writers, Sanders was a radical who never left the political scene. While my parents left the Freeman to pursue other ventures—my dad became a lawyer and my mom did public relations for non-profits—Sanders didn’t abandon his politics. Instead, he made a career out of them, running unsuccessfully for Vermont governor and U.S. Senate multiple times as a Liberty Union candidate before being elected as an independent to the House of Representatives in 1991 and to the Senate in 2007. (Sanders has always caucused with the Democrats.)

And it was as a candidate that Sanders first came into contact with the Freeman. In its identity as the liberal alternative to the then-conservative Burlington Free Press, the Freeman covered the nascent anti-war Liberty Union Party. Starting as early as October 1971, the Freeman covered the Liberty Union Party and its candidates, including a photo of a very young Senate hopeful Bernie Sanders with his son. Everyone looks so fluffy and soft, their children on their laps and nary a necktie to be seen.

By the next year, Sanders had grown disillusioned with the coverage of the Freeman, and he penned a letter to the editor. Beginning with a churlish charge that the paper “virtually ignored” his campaign, Sanders continued to lay out a three-point campaign platform consisting of “a radical revision of the state’s regressive tax structure,” an end to the Vietnam War, and an amorphous call to “abolish all laws which attempt to impose a particular brand of morality.” Rather than an ethical argument, Sanders used finances as the basis for ending the Vietnam War and suggested that this money fund universal health care, low-cost housing, and environmental cleanup.