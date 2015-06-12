Paternity leave around the world: At least 79 countries guarantee some kind of paternity leave in their national laws, according to this interactive map from Time. In some countries, like Tunisia and Saudi Arabia, it’s as short as one day of full pay—which is still more than fathers in the U.S. are entitled to.

“Do you think you’re going to get maternity leave when you have a baby?” Kirsten Gillibrand tells New York magazine that too few young women are aware that paid leave isn’t guaranteed—or common—for new mothers in the United States. “I don’t think young people know that there are a lot of workplace rules that aren’t family-friendly.”

#GIRLBOSS fires employees for getting pregnant. Online retailer Nasty Gal fired three pregnant women, as well as a man about to take paternity leave, according to a recently filed discrimination lawsuit. Irony alert: The company’s 31-year-old millionaire founder, Sophia Amoruso, published a bestselling memoir last year titled #GIRLBOSS, pitched as a Lean In for millennial women.