House Democrats Just Dealt Obama a Withering Blow

House Democrats dealt a withering blow to one of President Barack Obama’s biggest policy priorities by voting against legislation they’d typically support: federal assistance to workers displaced by trade agreements. The bill was a necessary step for Obama to move forward with a sprawling trade agreement with Pacific Rim nations, known as the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP), so Democrats have effectively derailed the entire process.

It was a serious rebuke to Obama, who had come to Capitol Hill on Friday morning to lobby legislators personally; even House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi voted against the bill, refused to rally the troops around it.

The fight isn’t over yet. After the defeat of the assistance package, Speaker John Boehner held a vote on a bill giving Obama fast-track trade promotion authority, which passed 219-211. The worker assistance portion still needs to pass, however, for Obama to move forward on the trade deal; the House GOP is expected to vote on it again next week. The White House will continue to search for Democratic votes and could try to squeeze some concessions out of House Republicans to bring more members over.

But the opposition has been aggressive, organized, and unified: The House Democrats’ opposition today marked the culmination of a massive lobbying campaign led by labor unions, environmental groups, and other progressive advocates. Their arguments haven’t been limited to the long-standing criticism that free trade deals hurt American workers (though they’ve been adamant about that throughout). They object to a new corporate dispute mechanism that opponents argue will allow multinational corporations to undermine everything from Dodd-Frank financial regulations to food safety.