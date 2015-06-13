The Ladies Who Love Hillary

Mary Jane Sander, 81, said she came to Clinton’s announcement because she read an article in The New York Times this weekend about the difficult childhood of Clinton’s mother and how it led to Clinton's advocacy for children. “I wept when I read it,” Sander said. “The first time she ran, she didn’t want to be called ‘soft.’ This time she’s doing it right. I didn’t even realize it till I read that article.”

The beauty of giving her speech in New York is that beautiful New York people show up. One woman didn’t want to comment on the record because of her job (model). An attractive trio of spectators included two Dutch designers and the head of an outerwear startup called The Arrivals. I spoke to two Canadians, an Australian, and six people from China. Pierre Qian said Clinton was “really aggressive in her diplomacy towards China,” but he didn’t want to go into “details.” Mengyu Chen said she came to the speech because, “This kind of thing doesn’t happen in China, because she’s a woman and because she’s not so young.” Also: “We all watch House of Cards.” When I asked a Canadian why she came, she said rather defensively that the U.S. was Canada’s biggest trading partner so our politics affected her country, okay?

The ratio of reporters to normal humans was uncomfortably high, giving the press pen the feel of a networking event. Attracted to a captive media audience, a large group of young staffers for the Republican National Committee showed up wearing "Stop Hillary" shirts that Hillary's people eventually demanded be turned inside out. (Raffi Williams, deputy press secretary for the RNC, told me he was there to, among other things, "talk to people like you.") Two people I approached had already been interviewed by another reporter; I eavesdropped on two young women with southern accents talking behind me—"Did I sound good in my interview?”