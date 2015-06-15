Jeb Bush's Big Speech Didn't Clarify His Confused Foreign Policy

To be fair, a former Florida governor isn’t expected to have a fully formed foreign policy in the early stages of his presidential candidacy. At least Bush didn’t embarrass himself on his recent European trip, as so many other GOP candidates have. He demonstrated some ability to listen and learn, and he was smart enough to know what he couldn’t answer. “You know, I’ll talk to my national security adviser and get back to you,” he said at one point on the trip, deflecting a question about NATO.

But Jeb has made two stabs at big foreign affairs/national security events, a poorly received speech in February and the European trip, and both raised more questions than they answered about how he would distinguish himself as president. Some of his GOP rivals have managed to more definitively explain what approach they would take.

On the whole of his visit to Europe, Jeb found himself in accord with Obama on more issues than not. And naturally Jeb would rather talk more about his father than his brother in Europe, where the former has a solid reputation and the latter is generally loathed. Even in trying to avoid speaking about his brother in Europe, Jeb inadvertently reminded everyone of his familial ties to the last president: Stories that read, “Look, he’s talking about his dad, not his brother!” remind everyone who his brother is.