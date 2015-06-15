Jeb Bush's Big Speech Didn't Clarify His Confused Foreign Policy

In a speech Monday declaring his candidacy for president, Jeb Bush warned that our national security is threatened by the “phone-it-in foreign policy” of the “Obama-Clinton-Kerry team,” who "have failed to be the peacemakers." At the same time, he decried our impending “military inferiority” and vowed to "rebuild our armed forces."



That was just one of several foreign-policy contradictions in Bush's speech. He is trying to have it all, just as he has throughout his unofficial candidacy these past few months.

To be fair, a former Florida governor isn’t expected to have a fully formed foreign policy in the early stages of his presidential candidacy. At least Bush didn’t embarrass himself on his recent European trip, as so many other GOP candidates have. He demonstrated some ability to listen and learn, and he was smart enough to know what he couldn’t answer. “You know, I’ll talk to my national security adviser and get back to you,” he said at one point on the trip, deflecting a question about NATO.

But Jeb has made two stabs at big foreign affairs/national security events, a poorly received speech in February and the European trip, and both raised more questions than they answered about how he would distinguish himself as president. Some of his GOP rivals have managed to more definitively explain what approach they would take.