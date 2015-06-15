Why Does Jeb Bush Want to Be President?

To work so hard for so elusive a goal, most candidates need the fuel of personal ambition combined with an ideological agenda. Bush seems to be lacking in both. Hillary Clinton hopes to break the ultimate glass ceiling, Senator Bernie Sanders to push the Democratic party to the left, Senator Rand Paul to re-orient the Republicans in a more libertarian direction, Senator Ted Cruz (among many others) to be the new Reagan.

No such overarching fusion of personal and political destiny is evident in Jeb Bush. He’s running, it seems, because his wealthy supporters think that there is a vacuum in the GOP. The party needs to put a more moderate visage and the other major candidates are too far to the right. But the role of Jeb-the-moderate sits uneasily with the candidate’s own political instincts, which are more in sync with the party’s right-wing base than commonly recognized.

George H. W. Bush won the presidency by promising a “kinder, gentler America.” His son attained the same office by a program of “compassionate conservatism.” Jeb has, historically, been far less eager to hedge ideological commitments to the right. "We have to dismantle the welfare state if we have any chance of solving our crime problem," Bush told an audience in 1994 during his first bid to be governor of Florida. He once described himself as a “a head-banging conservative” and as governor of Florida ran an administration that was more solidly to the right, complete with support for “stand your ground” gun laws and a steep tax cut for the rich, than his brothers had been in Texas.

Perhaps having to adopt a mask of moderation has contributed to Bush’s lackadaisical campaign. Personal reasons might also play a factor. His wife, Columba, doesn’t enjoy the political limelight or the ordeal of the campaign trail. As a Bush supporter told The New Yorker, “I remember having heard Columba say, ‘Jebby really loves politics,’ and kind of sigh.”

Yet Columba’s remarks only serve to highlight how perplexing Jeb Bush’s current languid campaign is. Jeb has always been purposeful and driven. In the context of the large Bush family, where men judge each other against their father and brothers, Jeb has stood out as the serious, thoughtful one, the straight shooter who followed the expected path to business and political success. His older brother George was famously the family wastrel, the Prodigal Son who wasted much of his life in dissolution and bad business decisions only to redeem himself in middle age.