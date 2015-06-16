The Most Optimistic Theory Possible About President Hillary Clinton's Agenda

Should she win the Democratic nomination, Hillary Clinton will have to contend not just with a Republican opponent, but with two joyless and inescapable specters.

From today’s vantage point, Clinton looks likelier than anyone else in America to be elected the next president, but her candidacy carries fewer upsides and far greater downsides than any Republican primary contender will face. In defeat, she would endure not just the humiliation of losing a winnable race, but of giving way to Republican control over the entire government, and an onslaught of conservative policy. Her victory, by contrast, would be circumscribed by Republican control over the House and possibly the Senate as well.

These basic facts may explain the bluntest parts of her announcement speech, in which she depicted herself as a bulwark against GOP dominance. “We need justices on the Supreme Court who will protect every citizen’s right to vote, rather than every corporation’s right to buy elections. ... I’ll fight back against Republican efforts to disempower and disenfranchise young people, poor people, people with disabilities, and people of color.” At the very least, Clinton would be able to prevent Republicans from passing laws and placing more federal judges on the bench.

That part of Clinton’s speech would seem like implicit admission that her presidency won’t be terribly eventful, except she also ticked off a bunch of promises and goals that she couldn't accomplish without congressional consent: universal preschool and childcare, tax reform, paid sick leave, and on and on down the line. In most cases, these are policies that President Barack Obama supports, too, but they have languished in Congress because Republicans oppose them, and have no incentive to help Obama achieve them, when it is their goal to tear him down.