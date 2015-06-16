The Most Optimistic Theory Possible About President Hillary Clinton's Agenda

These basic facts may explain the bluntest parts of her announcement speech, in which she depicted herself as a bulwark against GOP dominance. “We need justices on the Supreme Court who will protect every citizen’s right to vote, rather than every corporation’s right to buy elections. ... I’ll fight back against Republican efforts to disempower and disenfranchise young people, poor people, people with disabilities, and people of color.” At the very least, Clinton would be able to prevent Republicans from passing laws and placing more federal judges on the bench.

That part of Clinton’s speech would seem like implicit admission that her presidency won’t be terribly eventful, except she also ticked off a bunch of promises and goals that she couldn't accomplish without congressional consent: universal preschool and childcare, tax reform, paid sick leave, and on and on down the line. In most cases, these are policies that President Barack Obama supports, too, but they have languished in Congress because Republicans oppose them, and have no incentive to help Obama achieve them, when it is their goal to tear him down.

If Hillary Clinton is likely to inherit a Congress just as hostile to her presidency, why is she planning to build “a campaign that dreams too big” and in so doing “set up a presidency that disappoints the very people it once inspired?” This, according to Ezra Klein, is the trap Obama fell into, and one Clinton can only avoid if she has a “theory … lurking behind the policy speeches” of how she’ll get these ideas turned into laws.