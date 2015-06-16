Donald Trump Is America's Most Gifted Political Satirist

With a delightful quickness and surprising finesse, Trump exposed the tired cliches politicians use to prove their ideas are rooted in sincere compassion for mankind. He said, “We have wounded soldiers—who I love, I LOVE!—all over the place.” He’s right, you can’t look at a bottle of ketchup these days without seeing a deeply felt gesture toward the troops. People who aren't working don't want a handout, they want a job, Trump said, just as every single candidate since 1980 has said before him.

One of the most beautiful moments of his speech was Trump’s sendup of the requirement that every presidential candidate root his or her campaign in a tale of childhood hardship. (If you weren’t the son of a miner, grandson will have to do. You’ve at least heard about this manual labor thing, and it sure sounds tough.) Trump’s up-from-his-bootstraps story began with him working for his father in a “small office” serving Brooklyn and Queens. Little Donald dreamed of clawing his way out of crushing generational poverty—wait, sorry, no it was a sizeable real estate inheritance. Just not a big enough one. Trump spoke elegantly of the long odds and doubters and haters he faced: mostly, his dad. “He used to say, ‘Donald, don’t go into Manhattan. That’s the big leagues.’” But the son wouldn’t be held back by his father’s caution. He told dad, “I gotta go into Manhattan. I gotta build those big buildings—I gotta do it.” He did it, kids (and only had to file corporate bankruptcy four times)! Is Trump so different from Mitt Romney?

Trump elegantly mimicked the mixture of capitalism and Christianity of modern conservatism and televangelism. “I will be the greatest jobs president that God ever created,” Trump said. He added a few minutes later, “There is so much wealth out there that can make our country rich again, and therefore make it great again.” Sure, it’s not as elegant as former Indiana Gov. Mitch Daniels saying, in the Republican rebuttal to the 2012 State of the Union, “Contrary to the president's constant disparagement of people in business, it's one of the noblest of human pursuits. … Out here in Indiana, when a businessperson asks me what he can do for our state, I say, ‘First, make money.’” But it’s catchier.