Rachel Dolezal Embodies White America’s Fears

Thinking about Dolezal, one is reminded of Ferdinand Demara and Frank Abagnale, two American men who took on dozens of separate careers and identities, and wanted little nothing more, it seemed, than to simply avoid living without the safety of a mask. Anyone can identify with the desire to be someone—anyone—else, and acknowledging this within ourselves makes it easy for us to understand the people who are actually successful at making these fantasies flesh.

But Dolezal’s story is yet more complicated. She clearly wasn’t stupid, and so it’s hard to believe that she didn’t know better: that she was at no time capable of looking at what she was doing, and realizing that it was wrong. Dolezal pretended—and likely is still pretending—to be not just a black woman, but an African-American. She lays claim to a highly specific heritage, one as defined by pain and injustice and ongoing trauma as it is by any other cultural hallmark, and defined not just alongside whiteness, but against it.

We have heard the same kind of stories, from transgender people, of youthful misidentification that we heard from Dolezal. Those who wonder whether Dolezal really can be “transracial” are perhaps wilfully ignorant, or even cruel—but some of them have to be truly curious. Dolezal’s story, if we accept all its complexity, does illuminate the fluid and often arbitrary nature of what we call “race” in America. The Scandinavian-looking blonde girl in the photos Dolezal’s parents supplied does not automatically contradict the idea that Dolezal might actually have African-American heritage. Looking white is not always the same as having only white ancestors, as any African-American who once passed as white could tell you. The problem is that Dolezal really doesn’t have African-American heritage, and that she is performing a culture and a narrative that does not belong to her.

In the days after Caitlyn Jenner unveiled her new identity and her new body, some argued that her brand of womanhood was equally fraudulent—that she could never truly be a woman because, as Elinor Burkett wrote in a controversial op-ed for The New York Times, her “experience included a hefty dose of male privilege few women could possibly imagine”; that she was, in effect, making off with a story and a struggle that wasn’t hers.

But the primary difference between expressing gender and expressing a specific cultural identity is that everyone lives life through the lens of gender, and must relate to it as a spectrum or a binary, even if they relate to it by refusing to relate to it. To be African-American is to be born into a highly specific cultural world, to have a specific history rooted in specific traumas and specific triumphs. To “identify as black” when one is not is to externalize something that is not internal, to invent rather than express. To take on a particular gender identity, at any time in life, is to explore and play with and live through a form of identity we all possess, and all have the freedom to use however we wish to, since doing otherwise inevitably means letting it use us.