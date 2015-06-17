Why Twitter Is the Perfect Platform to Debate Rachel Dolezal

Why is it, though, that Twitter—a site that famously constrains messages to a mere 140 characters—has become one of the key public sites for the intricate socio-political questions of identity? In fact, it's just that lack of context that works in Twitter's favor: It forces a kind of performative rhetoric around race and gender, making Twitter remarkably effective at not only forming communities, but complicating and enlivening the debate around identity.

That one might say this at all about Twitter is strange. At first glance, tweets appear to be an ideal home to an essentialist idea of identity—that in a medium so compact you have to be consistent or else totally misunderstood. In fact, a novice logging in to Twitter and seeing complaints that “men always explain jokes back to me” or “white people's feelings aren't important” might think that’s just what’s going on. What people do and say online is a performance, though, and how a person is stitched into the complex networks of identity radically affects the meaning of their actions and words.

In addition to the medium’s brevity, clichés about postmodernism—that mass culture is a morass of free-floating signs and symbols, detached from context and history—have found a real-world expression in Twitter. Using it often feels like scrolling through someone else’s head, a stream of skittering, unmoored thoughts, each accompanied by a picture of a head detached from a body and also from outside context. Given the pace and compression of Twitter, the fact that anyone can follow you and respond instantly, and the ability for users to retweet strangers into your feed, the service becomes a strange beast: an experience that seems designed to breed misunderstanding. It seems hardly the place for nuanced discussion about such sensitive subjects.