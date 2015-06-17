Why Twitter Is the Perfect Platform to Debate Rachel Dolezal

In addition to the medium’s brevity, clichés about postmodernism—that mass culture is a morass of free-floating signs and symbols, detached from context and history—have found a real-world expression in Twitter. Using it often feels like scrolling through someone else’s head, a stream of skittering, unmoored thoughts, each accompanied by a picture of a head detached from a body and also from outside context. Given the pace and compression of Twitter, the fact that anyone can follow you and respond instantly, and the ability for users to retweet strangers into your feed, the service becomes a strange beast: an experience that seems designed to breed misunderstanding. It seems hardly the place for nuanced discussion about such sensitive subjects.

Paradoxically, however, the constraints of Twitter are perhaps why it has become a focal point for an arguably more lively, grounded discussion of identity: The very lack of context has forced users to add their own, situating statements within a broader framework of history and theory. For example, breezy, casual responses to Dolezal—that she can identify how she pleases, or that she is, in some simple sense, #transracial—found sharp rebukes online, whether in the streams of black feminist activists like @thetrudz, or in insightful twitter essays from scholars (like this one from scholar Tressie McMillan Cottom).

Similarly, Ferguson activists Deray McKesson and Shaun King used Twitter to articulate the history and situations that bred the protests there. Figures like The New Inquiry’s editor Ayesha Siddiqi or MSNBC host and trans* activist Janet Mock, in turn, use their large followings on the platform to interject often-overlooked perspectives—whether that’s anti-colonial, as with Siddiqui, or Mock’s trans-positive activism—into the mainstream.

As a result, many of Twitter's most effective interjections are performative statements: exaggerative, reductive expressions, like that classic “LOL white people,” or “men are garbage.” They are not, in the mode of traditional rhetoric, meant to be clear, irrefutable truth. Instead, what the novice might take as an unfair generalization is in fact an intervention into a conversation in process. While an expression like “lol white male tears” can seem inflammatory, what is actually going on is a mix of rhetorical strategy and coping mechanism. Using over-the-top language is an attempt to push a conversation one way or another, forcing the realities of bodily identity onto Twitter. Such performative expressions are their own kind of shorthand, too, working to resist or shut down the often-exhausting process of arguing with people online.

Walter Ong, the scholar who authored the seminal text Orality and Literacy, suggested that the ephemerality of oral speech demanded what he called agonism: a formally exaggerated, aggressive style of speech meant to keep statements in a listener’s mind in the absence of writing as a tool of memory. Though the densely literate Twitter is clearly not oral as such, it shares some characteristics. Tweets disappear quickly, for example, and the cacophony of its networked form demands that statements stand out in a similarly performative way.