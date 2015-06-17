Why Is Bernie Sanders Surging in New Hampshire? It's Simple.

“Hillary Rodham Clinton seems to be expected to get the nomination and essentially has been running—even if most of the time it was unofficially—unopposed,” said Catherine Poulin, a history teacher at Nashua High School South. “Not everyone supports her, and they want to express it in some way.” (Alyssa Gillen, a student at the same school, has a different interpretation: “Some people in this country are sexist and probably aren’t supporting her just because she is a woman, which I feel is not right.”)

But Sanders' rising poll numbers isn't merely to protest Clinton's dominance. Some New Hampshire residents simply prefer Sanders, whose aversion to bullshit resonates with the no-nonsense Yankees.

“Granite Staters seem to prefer their candidates plain-spoken and direct, rather than the highly polished ‘products’ of the political process,” said Jen Phillips of Nottingham, who described herself as an undecided independent. Nashua resident Matt Froment agrees: “Do I think he can win? No. But I do like the somewhat fresh take of being a straight shooter, and his willingness to put his ideas out there for all to discuss, no matter how drastic or unpopular some might be.”