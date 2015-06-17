Democrats Shouldn’t Be Afraid to Criticize Israel in 2016

On the former, Oren is clearly wrong. The amount of U.S. deference Oren is demanding is unique in the history of patron-client state relationships. On the latter—the U.S. consensus on Israel—Oren has a point, but not for the reason he thinks. That consensus is changing, slowly but unmistakably, and the Obama administration’s criticisms of Israeli policies are more a manifestation of that change than the cause. Tensions between Obama and Netanyahu shouldn’t simply be ascribed to personality differences. Both leaders represent genuine constituencies with markedly different worldviews. Just as Netanyahu’s race-baiting ultra-nationalism represents a real and growing trend in the Israeli electorate, so does Obama’s elevation of a values-based discourse with regard to the Israel’s continued rule over millions of Palestinians represents a real and growing trend in the American one.

This discourse was very much in evidence when Obama addressed the Adas Israel congregation in Washington, D.C., to mark Jewish American History Month. In addition to affirming the enormous contribution that Jewish Americans have made to the country and articulating a very strong condemnation of anti-Semitism, Obama also laid down an important marker for progressives.

“[W]hen I hear some people say that disagreements over policy belie a general lack of support of Israel, I must object, and I object forcefully,” he said. “For us to paper over difficult questions, particularly about the Israeli-Palestinian conflict or about settlement policy, that’s not a true measure of friendship.”

This wasn’t the first time Obama staked out this position. During his 2008 campaign, he said, “There is a strain within the pro-Israel community that says unless you adopt a unwavering pro-Likud approach to Israel that you’re anti-Israel, and that can’t be the measure of our friendship with Israel.” At Adas Israel, went a step further: “The rights I insist upon and now fight for, for all people here in the United States, compels me then to stand up for Israel and look out for the rights of the Jewish people,” he went on. “And the rights of the Jewish people then compel me to think about a Palestinian child in Ramallah that feels trapped without opportunity.” In other words, not only is it sometimes necessary for American leaders to criticize Israeli policies; those criticisms are based in the very same shared values the impel us to condemn anti-Semitic bigotry, support Israel’s security, and seek justice for Palestinians living under Israeli occupation.

This really shouldn’t be all that radical of an idea. But to some in Washington, it is. In another episode from the 2008 primary campaign, representatives of the Obama, McCain, and Clinton teams appeared at a Jewish community forum. Daniel Kurtzer, the former U.S. ambassador to Israel and Egypt, spoke for Obama, explaining that he wanted to see a “plurality of views” on Israel. Clinton adviser Ann Lewis responded that the United States should simply support Israeli policy, regardless of its content. “The role of the president of the United States is to support the decisions that are made by the people of Israel,” she said.