The new encyclical on climate change that the Vatican is set to release on Thursday (an early draft of which has already been leaked) will only deepen the chasm between the church teachings and Republican politics. In the run-up to the encyclical, Catholic politicians like Jeb Bush and Rick Santorum have already prepared glib answers to explain why they won’t heed the Vatican’s calls to tackle climate change. As Rick Santorum told a radio interviewer, “The church has gotten it wrong a few times on science, and I think we probably are better off leaving science to the scientists and focusing on what we’re good at, which is theology and morality.”

Santorum and other Catholic traditionalists, who overlap with Catholic neo-cons but also have their own distinct focus on social issues, might want the church to return to “theology and morality” (ignoring the ways in which economics and environment are moral matters). But even this path leads to despair. As social liberalism continues to win the culture wars, notably on LGBT issues, many Catholic traditionalists feel besieged, sensing that they’ve lost the ability to convince the broader public to enact laws upholding traditional values.

Anticipating a rout in the cultural wars, traditionalist Catholics are toying with the idea of secession.

Anticipating a rout in the cultural wars, traditionalist Catholics are toying with the idea of secession. The Eastern-Orthodox journalist Rod Dreher, a senior editor at The American Conservative, has popularized the term the “Benedict Option” to describe what a separatist Christianity would look like (despite Dreher’s own religious affiliation, his ideas have been gaining traction among right-wing Catholics, generating many articles discussing the feasibility of the idea. While unlikely to lead to a mass movement, discussion of the Benedict Option is already changing how conservative Catholics think about their relationship to the American polity. It would mean foreswearing attempts to influence politics, disassociating oneself from engagement with mainstream culture as much as possible, and creating intentional communities that try to abide by strict church teachings.