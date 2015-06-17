How Pope Francis Can Stop Leaks: Make Encyclicals Open-Source

The leaked draft of Pope Francis’s long-awaited environmental encyclical, according to veteran Vatican correspondent John L. Allen, “sent reporters into a tizzy, trying to discern what their ethical obligations are in such a situation.” Allen himself spelled out his reasons for reporting on the draft, despite the official embargo on the encyclical until Thursday. The Jesuit-run magazine America (for which I am a columnist) has decided that respecting the embargo means that it will delay commenting on the document until the final version appears. I’ve done the same—partly out of piety, and partly because ignoring the leak makes my life less complicated.

Though the leak appears to have been engineered by Francis’s critics, it has only heightened his spectacle. Maybe next time there’s an encyclical, the Vatican should engineer a leak of its own. This is a document with world-historical potential; encyclicals can affect the lives of a billion Catholics, and those of non-Catholics, too. Yet they’re usually written by committee, behind closed doors. Perhaps the Vatican should open the doors a little.

Perhaps it should learn some lessons from open-source software.

The Vatican and the open-source movement have more in common than one might realize. It was recently reported, for instance, that the Vatican Library relies on open file formats to keep its archives safe and accessible. A 2014 law journal article by Italian open-source advocate Marco Fioretti argued that there are natural affinities between Catholic social teaching and open-source culture. Concepts dear to the church, like accessibility for the poor and the primacy of the common good, are manifest in open source.