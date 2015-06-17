How Pope Francis Can Stop Leaks: Make Encyclicals Open-Source

Pope John Paul II wrote in his encyclical Laborem Exercens, “The right to private property is subordinated to the right to common use.” Just as the churches of Rome are free for visitors, information that affects us is our natural inheritance. This is the same logic that makes protecting the environment so important in Catholic tradition; creation is a God-given commons, and dividing it up into property is only valid so long as the owners remain good stewards.

Pope Francis has already made moves toward openness. In the Synod on the Family meeting last fall, draft documents were made public, and the final document included its own revision history. Daily press briefings turned the Synod into a global media debate. And well before the meeting, he sent bishops a 39-question survey to encourage them to consult with their flocks; some did so more than others.

Before becoming Pope Francis, Jorge Bergoglio was part of efforts to develop a Latin American “theology of the people,” rejecting what he viewed as elite intellectual projects from both the political right and left. “The activity of the Church should not only be oriented toward the people but also primarily derive from the people,” said the Declaration of San Miguel, a 1969 document by Argentine church leaders that Bergoglio associated with. As archbishop of Buenos Aires, he made a habit of visiting the slums each week to prevent his outlook from becoming corrupted by his position. Just as the 19th-century English cardinal John Henry Newman argued in his essay On Consulting the Faithful in Matters of Doctrine, Bergoglio believed that ordinary believers provide a necessary corrective to the whims of the theological elite.