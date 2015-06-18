The Remarkable Life of Denmark Vesey, Co-Founder of Charleston's Emanuel Church

However, according to a June 1861 article on Vesey in The Atlantic, by Thomas Wentworth Higginson, an official report from the time claimed that “[f]or several years before [Vesey] disclosed his intentions to any one, he appears to have been constantly and assiduously engaged in endeavoring to embitter the minds of the colored population against the white.” Higginson writes that scripture, in particular, played an important role in Vesey's rebellion:

“He rendered himself perfectly familiar with all those parts of the Scriptures which he thought he could pervert to his purpose; and would readily quote them, to prove that slavery was contrary to the laws of God, -- that slaves were bound to attempt their emancipation, however shocking and bloody might be the consequences, -- and that such efforts would not only be pleasing to the Almighty, but were absolutely enjoined and their success predicted in the Scriptures. His favorite texts, when he addressed those of his own color, were Zechariah xiv. 1-3, and Joshua, vi. 21; and in all his conversations he identified their situation with that of the Israelites.”

In an op-ed in The New York Times in 2014, Egerton describes a scene in which Vesey discussed the men who owned his wife and family with his fellow conspirators. “Vesey picked up a large snake in his path and crushed it with one hand. ‘That’s the way we would do them,’ he said calmly.” The plan was set for July 14, 1822. “They would slay their masters as they slept, fight their way toward the docks and hoist sail for the black republic of Haiti, where slaves had successfully overthrown the French colonists two decades earlier,” Egerton writes.

But in late May, everything came apart when one of Vesey’s recruits, William Paul, told a cook named Peter Prioleau about the planned exodus. Colonel John Prioleau, Peter’s master, was out of town when Peter first heard about the plan, but days later, on May 30, Peter told Colonel Prioleau, and the arrests of black men believed to be involved in the plot soon followed, as did hysteria among white Charleston residents. The local militia was ordered to patrol the streets. Vesey planned a second date for the uprising, June 16, but that failed as well, and within a week, Vesey was arrested. His trial began on June 26, lasted two days, and on July 2, 1822, Vesey was hanged with several of his co-conspirators. More than 100 men were put to trial over the uprising, and more than 30 were ultimately hanged. “In all, the two courts hanged more men than were executed in any other Southern slave conspiracy," according to He Shall Go Out Free.

Vesey’s story has long been a symbol of black resistance, but several prominent historians have challenged the leading theories on his life and death. In a 2002 article for The New York Times, author and journalist Dinitia Smith cites a journal article from the William and Mary Quarterly from November of 2001 in which historian Michael P. Johnson “argues that the original transcripts of the [trial] proceedings show that the African-Americans confessed to a conspiracy only after being beaten and tortured.” She continues:

“In the paper, Mr. Johnson writes that the coerced confessions in the case mirrored newspaper accounts and rumors in Charleston about the rebellion in Haiti in 1791, which had eventually led to the abolition of slavery there.”

The implication is that Vesey’s uprising may have been a conspiracy theory—not an actual conspiracy. Smith cites the conflicting opinions of several other leading historians, though it's worth noting that most historians do believe that Vesey conspired to lead the black residents of Charleston in an uprising and exodus. Smith concludes her article with a quote from Johnson that cuts through the debate, and gets at heart of the tragedy: “The truth on the scaffold was the integrity of the men executed for refusing to testify… and their ‘heresy’ at the time in believing in racial equality and the injustice of slavery.”