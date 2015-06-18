Hillary Clinton, Today Is Your Moment to Talk About Racism in America

Shortly after a gunman killed nine congregants of the historic Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Charleston, South Carolina, the state’s Republican Governor, Nikki Haley, issued a statement which read in part, “we'll never understand what motivates anyone to enter one of our places of worship and take the life of another.”

About nine hours later, investigators solved that supposedly eternal mystery. The FBI identified the suspect as Dylann Storm Roof, a young man who adorns himself in the apartheid-era flags of Rhodesia and South Africa, and who was recently given a .45 caliber pistol for his 21st birthday. Law enforcement officials called the rampage a hate crime, which at the very least tells us a lot about what motivated him to enter a place of black worship and take the lives of others.

As it happens, Hillary Clinton was traveling through Charleston the day of the shooting, continuing a presidential campaign that’s unmistakably organized around the notion that one party (her party) speaks to the interests of American minorities, and the other does not. Her campaign is just as unmistakably marked by choreography and caution. Today would be the day to break with this scriptedness—even if alluding to the country's ongoing race problems will inflame whites, not just in South Carolina, who take umbrage at the suggestion that such problems explain anything.

Haley’s statement, after all, revealed more than just a cautious unwillingness to speak conclusively in the chaotic moments after a mass tragedy. It reflected a deeper discomfort with the scenario that ran through so many minds once news about the shooting broke: that the killer would turn out to be a white supremacist. “[H]e had that kind of Southern pride, I guess some would say," one classmate said. "Strong conservative beliefs … made a lot of racist jokes, but you don't really take them seriously like that.”