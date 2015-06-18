Hillary Clinton, Today Is Your Moment to Talk About Racism in America

As it happens, Hillary Clinton was traveling through Charleston the day of the shooting, continuing a presidential campaign that’s unmistakably organized around the notion that one party (her party) speaks to the interests of American minorities, and the other does not. Her campaign is just as unmistakably marked by choreography and caution. Today would be the day to break with this scriptedness—even if alluding to the country's ongoing race problems will inflame whites, not just in South Carolina, who take umbrage at the suggestion that such problems explain anything.

Haley’s statement, after all, revealed more than just a cautious unwillingness to speak conclusively in the chaotic moments after a mass tragedy. It reflected a deeper discomfort with the scenario that ran through so many minds once news about the shooting broke: that the killer would turn out to be a white supremacist. “[H]e had that kind of Southern pride, I guess some would say," one classmate said. "Strong conservative beliefs … made a lot of racist jokes, but you don't really take them seriously like that.”

This discomfort is pervasive, and completely understandable. On ABC’s "The View," South Carolina Senator and Republican presidential candidate Lindsey Graham was at pains to disentangle the racial aspect of the crime from its broader context: “What it’s not, in my view, it’s not a window into the soul of South Carolina … it’s about this guy. This guy has tons of problems.” He concluded with a reminder that beyond the lone sickos “there are people out there looking for Christians, to kill them. So this is a mean time we live in.”