ISIS' Toughest Enemy Should Be Taken Off America's Terrorist List

Now, according to the PKK’s imprisoned founder/leader Abdullah Ocalan, the organization no longer fights for a Kurdish state. Instead, they’ve adopted the ideology of “democratic confederalism,” which holds that the state is an oppressive, masculinist construct. They’re fighting ISIS in the name of pluralism, feminism, and, of all things, the environment. As democratic confederalists, the PKK and its many affiliates are different in their ideology and strategy than they were in 1997 when they were added to the State Department terror list. They are no longer even technically separatists. The American government admitted as much when, in October of last year, State Department spokesman Jen Psaki confirmed that State had engaged for the first time in direct talks with the PYD, the YPG’s political wing. As for the YPG’s request for American military hardware: “We certainly are aware it’s a question,” Psaki said.

Informed by Marxism, traditional forms of Kurdish organization, municipalist anarchism, and 20th-century radical feminism, democratic confederalism is an attempt to move beyond the colonial state system that has caused havoc in the Middle East. In the ’90s, “there seemed to be only one viable solution: the creation of a nation-state, which was the paradigm of the capitalist modernity at that time,” Ocalan writes. “We did not believe, however, that any ready-made political blueprints would be able to sustainably improve the situation of the people in the Middle East. Had it not been nationalism and nation-states which had created so many problems in the Middle East?” Now they have abandoned that drive for recognition under the state system, pursuing instead a program of localized cooperative self-administration—including self-defense.

Still, NATO member Turkey has the last word on the PKK, and that word is “No.” Last week the EU voted down a proposal to remove the PKK from its terror list, angering some left-wing deputies. “We cannot rely on the PKK in the war against ISIS and at the same time call it terrorist. It’s a double standard,” Dutch Socialist Party MP Harry van Bommel told the Middle East news outlet Rudaw. But that seems to be exactly the West’s plan. Meanwhile, the PKK’s allies are advancing even within Turkish politics. Traditionally blacklisted, a new left-wing Kurdish party (the HDP) made the ballot and reached the 10 percent threshold for parliamentary representation. Now the Kurdish freedom movement has their own Turkish MPs, who will agitate from the inside for Ocalan’s release and peace with the PKK. The Party has begun to integrate, if not into the state system then at least alongside it.

Perhaps America would be more eager to cozy up to the YPG if Ocalan and the Kurdish freedom movement were a little less radically imaginative. In Northern Iraq, the Kurdistan Democratic Party is a close U.S. ally, even though it’s headed by a wealthy accused oil-smuggler who inherited the party leader job directly from his father. If America wants a predictable Middle East, then the democratic confederalists who call for “divorce from the five thousand years old culture of male domination” and the abolition of class society may not be the best bet. Their ideology is too progressive for the American mainstream to contemplate seriously, even as it plays a major role in contemporary geopolitics.

As ISIS has expanded their self-declared caliphate, they have run head-on into the Kurdish democratic confederalist project. The PYD and the YPG control a region of Syria called Rojava, and it’s smack dab in the way of the Islamic State’s expansionist plans. Most observers, including the Pentagon, expected the Kurds and their Soviet weapons to fold when ISIS besieged Kobane. But against all odds, the highly disciplined protection forces drove the invaders from the town, and now the YPG is pushing hard into ISIS territory. After the fall of Tal Abyad, the United States must concede that the YPG is an important actor in the region, and a much tougher one than America’s official proxies in the Iraqi Army, which even President Obama says has an issue with “the will to fight.”