The Long, Troubled History of Charleston's Emanuel AME Church

In early 1817, white Methodist churchmen, in a calculated act of cultural domination, announced plans to build a hearse shed—a garage—atop a black cemetery. In protest, 4,376 blacks quit Methodism and formed the first Emanuel AME Congregation not far from the current location, with Vesey often acting as a lay preacher. The church quickly became the focal point for the city’s enslaved community, and, because of this, was routinely harassed by city officials. State and city ordinances allowed for black worship, but only between sunrise and sunset, and demanded that a majority of the congregants be white. The church’s ministers allowed Vesey to teach reading and writing, which violated of the state’s ban on black literacy, leading Charleston authorities to repeatedly shut the church down. One Sunday in June 1818, whites swept into the church, arresting 140 “free Negroes and Slaves.” Eight churchmen were fined and sentenced to receive ten lashes. Authorities invaded the church again in 1820, and in 1821 the city council warned Reverend Morris Brown that they would not tolerate “a school for slaves.”

This desecration of sacred ground—a capital offense in the Old Testament—led some slaves to advocate rebellion. Charleston’s slave population was never content with their condition, but blacks understood the odds against a successful revolt. Enslaved wives needed a live husband, not a dead martyr. But the continual war against the Emanuel AME Church, created a sense of desperation.

In 1822, 55-year old Vesey organized a plan to rise up with a small band of lieutenants on July 14, Bastille Day. But as whispers of his revolt leaked out, Vesey moved his plans forward to June 16. As church bells across the city tolled midnight, bondmen were to slay their masters and fight their way to the docks. Most of the bloodshed would have taken place on June 17—193 years to the day of the recent tragedy. (While we know little about the alleged shooter, early reports indicate that the alleged shooter is a white supremacist—most likely one who knows his history.) The planned violence in 1822 was not an end in itself, but a means to an end: black liberation and freedom in Haiti. Vesey was a tough, hard man who had survived a childhood in St. Thomas and Haiti. Some of his children yet belonged to other men. So he conspired, as he once mused, “to see what he could do for his fellow creatures.”