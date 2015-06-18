A cousin of Reverend Pinckney who had spoken to one of the incident’s three survivors told a local NBC affiliate that the shooter, 21-year-old Dylann Storm Roof, reloaded his weapon five times, even as pleas were made for him to stop shooting. There was evil in his heart. “He just said ‘I have to do it,’” Pinckney’s cousin said. “He said ‘you rape our women and you’re taking over our country. And you have to go.’”

Roof was a staunch racist, from the Confederate plates on his car to the apartheid-era South African flag sewn to his jacket, circulated in a widely tweeted photo. Even so, I’m less concerned with his racism than the fact that his racism and paranoid fear of a changing world and eroding white power structure led him to terrorism, to attack the traditional heart of Charleston’s black community.

So how do we respond?

Anger boils through my veins as I consume each additional morsel of news. My breath stops as I watch a now-murdered pastor thank God in a prayer two years ago, “for all persons who come, seeking to expand their horizons and seeking to learn more what our country is made of, and what makes us who we are as a people and as a country.”

I am angry knowing that there are people like Roof who take advantage of the black church’s uniquely welcoming attitude in order to steal people’s lives. That anger is real, and legitimate. But it’s corrosive, too. In the midst of the interview, my own rage clouding my thoughts as I spoke, I found my pastor once again providing me—and others—direction.

“I’ve been going back and forth from crying to trying to keep it together,” he told me. “But I do know one thing: that hate got us here. And we can’t use hate to get us out of here. There is something to be said about the ethics of love and that is not something people want to hear in moments like this. Because in moments like this we want to retaliate and we want to give back to the person that which they gave to us and then some on top of it. But that begins a vicious cycle, that’s exactly what that pure spirit of evil wants, is to get us caught up into that cycle that you can never win. There’s no way to win that battle.”

I took his words in, and I ached for that congregation in Charleston that can no longer look to its own pastor for such wisdom, that congregation mourning its father and its brothers and its sisters.

But it is becoming hard to hear that wisdom clearly through the gunshots. It gets harder to love thine enemy the more we come to know them. A church born of black liberation understands the inevitably scarring effects of racism; it understands how we react to American whiteness’ corrosive hatred, so often on display. I certainly hope the church can lead us in this moment, when our skin has been flayed, our bodies broken, and our beautiful souls spit upon. We find ourselves here again: A hated people holding each other tight as the space around us closes in.