The AME Church was born from this struggle. Richard Allen’s Free African Society broke from traditionally white Methodist churches in Philadelphia years before Morris Brown, founder of “Mother Emanuel,” would do the same in Charleston. Speaking in the Emanuel sanctuary in 2013, Reverend Pinckney himself said the AME church came about “in a fit of civil disobedience and a little issue of theological fairness, if you will.” The first of these churches, Mother Bethel in Philadelphia, stands on the oldest plot of land that African Americans have owned. I began attending Mother Bethel 10 years ago, and eventually became an active member and trustee for several years. I met my wife, a lifelong AME parishioner, in its sanctuary.

When I learned of the Wednesday night shooting, the first thing I did on Thursday morning was call the pastor of Mother Bethel, Reverend Mark Kelly Tyler. I needed to know that my pastor, the man to whom I have frequently turned to for strength, was himself holding up. It was an instinct rooted in my particular practice of Christianity; I need to pray, to worship, to seek guidance.

“As you know, Jamil, the AME Church is very close knit. When it comes to clergy, we’re extremely close. We all know one another, regardless of where you pastor. So it’s not like you’re calling strangers,” Pastor Tyler told me. “Reverend Pinckney was a very good friend of mine, so I’m just really devastated by it all.”