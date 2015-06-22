Confessions of a Catholic Novelist

Look at Graham Greene’s The End of the Affair and you see what botching occurs when an author becomes determined to compose a Catholic novel. Married to a humdrum civil servant untutored in the art of the bedroom, Sarah Miles falls in love with the novelist Maurice Bendrix. When Maurice is knocked unconscious during the Blitz, Sarah finds him flattened beneath a door, thinks him dead, and pushes out a promise to the Christian God: “Let him be alive and I will believe ... I’ll do anything if you’ll make him alive ... I’ll give him up for ever, only let him be alive.” Bendrix, of course, is alive, and now Sarah must torture herself and him so that she can adhere to what everyone knows was a meaningless promise made in terror. How Sarah comes by a God in whom she never previously believed is one of Greene’s clanging falsities here. She succeeds first in willing herself to believe—“I’ve caught belief like a disease,” she says, except that Greene knew that belief doesn’t work that way—and then she succeeds in welcoming the moral coordinates of the Christian God and the revealed truth of the Church. Greene, remember, was not a “cradle Catholic”: He converted in 1926 while courting the Catholic woman who would become his wife.

In The End of the Affair, Greene’s storytelling is so customarily smooth, his prose so silken, his sentences landing with such decision, that you almost don’t catch yourself mumbling nonsense when Sarah pries herself away from Bendrix or when, after her martyred death, she angelically intervenes in the lives of those she knew. She repeatedly calls herself “a phoney and a fake,” and you get the feeling after a while that Greene is unconsciously referring to his own motives in this narrative. More than his other novels massaged by religion—Brighton Rock, The Heart of the Matter, The Power and the Glory—­The End of the Affair is Greene’s unambiguous enactment of Catholic belief. It met with Waugh’s approval and that should tell you something. (Three years earlier Waugh had criticized the suicide of the protagonist in The Heart of the Matter—­“a book which only a Catholic could write and only a Catholic can understand”—as “mad blasphemy.”)

As any novelist knows, his characters can be a surly, seditious bunch who rather enjoy thwarting his intentions for them, and the wise novelist will let them revolt. But when a novelist summons and enacts his religious faith, he robs his characters of their free will, of their own capacity to be alive, to morph or evolve in whatever direction is truest. Feeling bullied by a God who probably doesn’t exist but who nevertheless has torpedoed his affair with Sarah, Bendrix here refers both to himself and to his own fictional creations: “We have to be pushed around. We have the obstinacy of nonexistence. We are inextricably bound to the plot, and wearily God forces us here and there according to His intentions.” Substitute “Greene” for “God” in that passage and you see how the author suspects himself: A novelist creates just as God is Creator. It’s not in Sarah’s character—not her history, not her agency—to end her passionate communion with Bendrix, the only genuine love she’s ever known, and then convert to Catholicism. And let’s never mind the absurdity of those final slapdash pages, Sarah’s becoming a martyr and saint and seraph. Greene might mobilize his usual skill in forcing her through these permutations, but it’s still force. When Edith Sitwell said to Greene, “What a great priest you would have made,” you take her meaning.