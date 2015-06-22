Under a Spell

In the early twenty-first century, you cannot be a person who loves words—a person who notices and lusts after them—without also finding words to hate. The last one that curled my lip was the made-for-talk-TV coinage “belfie,” a bastardization of selfie, modified to account for the featured part of the self (the butt, that would be). It wasn’t only the clunky attempt at stitching the words together that got me; it was that many of the belfies swirling around Instagram weren’t even selfies, in the sense that they were not pictures taken by the subject of the photo. Human bottoms, for all their visual appeal, are uniquely positioned to defy easy viewing by their owners. This, to my thinking, took the self out of the selfie. These were simply snaps of bums. You may have my momentary attention with such a stunt, madam, but you do not deserve the honor of claiming a permanent part of the language.

The Web will disagree with me here; a belfie is a thing, and it will not be lanced. But I feel confident dismissing it on the firmest grounds I know: While “selfie” is now a legal play in Scrabble, the official word list would still laugh “belfie” off the board. What constitutes a legal word is a central concern of John D. Williams Jr.’s new memoir, Word Nerd: Dispatches From the Games, Grammar, and Geek Underground. Williams spent 25 years as the head of the National Scrabble Association, serving as the main ambassador between the game’s U.S. manufacturer, Hasbro, and anyone who played or covered Scrabble. He writes as a marketer, an enthusiast, a purist inside a profit-driven company, and a breezy evangelist. The game’s curious cult-ubiquity connected him over the years with such Scrabble fiends as Jack Black, Jimmy Kimmel, and Martha Stewart, who hinted to him that she had time to sharpen her skills while incarcerated. The book celebrates the curious channels that words take to arrive in the game’s canon, a constant battle since any malapropism (thanks to Google) can be shown to have precedent. By the loosest of definitions, a word begins to gain word-ness as soon as it’s tweeted.

Of course, the official arbiters of the English language still stand firm. The Oxford English Dictionary and Merriam Webster still reign supreme. But to my mind, Scrabble offers a more practical policing function. There’s a penalty for misuse, if only in the game. While other forms of casual verbal interaction endlessly evolve to accommodate yesterday’s turn of phrase, the rules in Scrabble hold fast. Colloquialisms cannot fudge their way into tournament play. Punning is pointless. The hyphen, duct tape to so many insta-words, has no place here. Scrabble’s lexicon is a menu that forbids substitutions—and for most of the people in the world, playing on their phones, these rules are clear and instantly imposed. Gone are the days when you had to thumb through a dusty book; what’s in, what’s out is all right there, all the time, embedded in your app. In a lexical world where everything is fluid, there is distinct appeal in the closed, highly regulated universe of Scrabble.

That is not to say that Scrabble has a static relation to language. Additions this May to the latest edition of Collins Official Scrabble Words (the widely used international regulatory tome) brought out the usual bellyaching, because among the 6,500 new legal words were now ubiquitous neologisms such as “twerking,” “sexting,” and one that my Scrabble phone app rejected only weeks earlier, “emoji.” Updates are errat­ic, always debated, generally welcomed like smoke above the Vatican. A year ago, when the North American Scrabble Players Association revised their official tournament word list, they rolled out almost 9,000 new words that included four of the two-letter variety: “te,” “da,” “po,” and “gi.” The Associated Press asked a Canadian Scrabble champion his opinion and found him delighted with those tiny additions: “I call those the amino acids of Scrabble.” Comparing new words to the literal building blocks of life is hyperbolic only if you don’t play.