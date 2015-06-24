Altruism Shrugged

But it is a boring purpose, and a highly procedural one. As usual with Rand, the point she sets out to make is at once tedious and bizarre; very few would argue that it’s a generally good thing people’s lives sometimes diverge from their values, but this surreal episode strains under the limits of Rand’s own attempt to capture and reify this lesson. The night my Hollywood crush shows up at my house would hardly be a representative sample of my daily life. Quite the opposite, in fact. The most compelling component of this book is not the moral it imparts, nor its odd philosophical gestures (akin to those that typify her mature writings), but the recessed forces that shape her exhortations. Ideal is, curiously for Rand, a Christ-haunted fiction. This fixation on Christianity—­especially its aesthetics—is perhaps the most interesting element of the otherwise less-than-ideal book.

Rand was a staunch atheist before it was en vogue to wear one’s atheism as a badge of intellectualism. William F. Buckley Jr., the conservative raconteur extraordinaire and founder of National Review once recalled Rand telling him, in the stylized drawl that he always used to summarize her speech: “You aahr too intelligent to believe in Gott.” Disenchanted with her pugnacious style of godlessness, Buckley generated, along with fellow conservative Whittaker Chambers, the first major wave of resistance to Rand’s influence in the American conservative movement. Successive generations of conservatives have each had to deal with Rand’s virulently anti-religion mindset in their own ways, with the going strategy being heavy downplaying. (Or, in Paul Ryan’s case, hearty praise followed by regretful disavowal.) Nonetheless, it is possible to trace a stream of atheist public intelligentsia that now flourishes in the work of Richard Dawkins, Sam Harris, and the late Christopher Hitchens back to Rand’s pontifications on atheist humanism. (The moral conclusions of today’s atheist thought leaders are, thankfully, typically distant from Rand’s.)

But Ideal came before all that. And unlike her sharp dismissals of religion later in her career—“it has to be either reason or faith,” she said—Rand grapples in Ideal with Christian ethics and aesthetics whether she meant to or not. Indeed, one of Ideal’s central anxieties seems to be that religion, with all its beauty and mystery and what Rand would surely dismiss as charlatan’s puffery, is nonetheless better at imparting meaning and ethics than Rand’s own overwrought didactics.

Throughout the novel, Gonda’s beauty is rendered beatific and her mystery mystical through frequent comparisons to the Blessed Virgin Mary. “What you mak me think of is a statoo of the Saint Mother of God,” writes one barely literate admirer in his letter to Gonda; the pastor imagines “suddenly, crazily, that a statue of the Madonna stood there, at his altar, in the rays of the cross.” Like the Virgin, Gonda is not an object of worship herself, but directs her devotees to apprehend a greater truth. “It is something without name,” writes one besotted fan of the wonder Gonda’s image reveals, “something ... for which one could go out into a last, sacred battle—if sacred battles were still possible in the world of today.” (“Do whatever [Jesus] tells you,” Mary says, in her final words in the Gospel.) In Gonda, Rand realizes the potency of such emissaries of the truth, especially those who provide onlookers with an experience of beauty.

But perhaps Rand would say that those who are moved by beauty to seek the holy are merely fools—and that this is the real lesson of her novel. Peikoff notes that in her journals from that era, “Rand singles out religion as the main cause of men’s lack of integrity.” Rand may have condemned religion, but her attacks are specifically directed at Christianity—most pointedly at the level of altruism it demands of its adherents. Her campaign against Christian altruism lasted a lifetime, and fed directly into her ardently pro-capitalist politics. Some decades later, she wrote a thorough, venomous screed against Populorum Progressio, an encyclical published by Pope Paul VI in 1967 on the problems faced by the losers of a developing global economy. For Rand, the encyclical was a travesty precisely because it placed such a heavy emphasis on sacrifice for the good of developing nations. “The history of capitalism,” as Rand put it, is “of its swaying, tottering attempt to stand erect on the foundation of the altruist morality.” In other words, capitalism has survived in spite of the altruists who would happily see it crumble.

It comes then as no surprise that Ideal’s most startling act of altruism has distinctly Christian overtones: Johnnie, the mournful, unemployed 20-year-old with whom Gonda spends her last rendezvous of the night, falsely confesses to the murder of which Gonda is accused and then ends his life. He assumes her guilt even unto death, spending a few Gethsemanelike hours alone to settle on the decision. For Rand this is a demonstration of the pitfalls of dreamy abstraction. (“Those who can only dream,” Johnnie declares, are responsible for sapping life of its meaning.) But for the reader with even vaguely functional sympathies, the altruistic suicide of an innocent 20-year-old throws Gonda’s entire project into question, and Rand’s as well. For, as it turns out, the entire premise was a sham—Gonda was never suspected of murder, but concocted the tale presumably to test her fans: Would they live up to their professed devotion? Johnnie’s death, therefore, was in vain, and Gonda didn’t stop him. He died to save a wicked person, in other words, whose perversion was so complete she could no longer recognize it as such.

Rand concludes her novel with a grim gloss on the classic Christian narrative, though I suspect she did not intend the resemblance.

The twist opens up more questions than it settles, which is perhaps why Rand felt finally unsatisfied with the book. Are we supposed to disdain Gonda, the liar, and pity her victims? Indeed, having exposed herself as a consummate deceiver within the last several pages of the book, how can we trust anything that she has said, or that has been said about her? And how are we to judge Gonda’s fans for abandoning their “values” when all we know of them comes from short notes written to a scoundrel of an actress? Are all values equally deserving of rigid adherence? Or would it perhaps be a good thing if certain commitments were sometimes violated—for instance, if Gonda had given up her ruse to save Johnnie’s life?

By ending on this note, Rand concludes her novel with a grim gloss on the classic Christian narrative, though I suspect she did not intend the resemblance: Perhaps the trouble wasn’t that Gonda’s motley crew of admirers couldn’t live up to their respective, shoddily defined values, but rather that nobody in the book save Johnnie seems capable of caring for anyone other than themselves. Johnnie comes off as a martyr for simple, uncynical, sincere human kindness, and Rand, the orchestrator of the whole mess, a philosophizer to whom human life is bothersome and disposable if it is lived outside her eccentric, poorly defined expectations.

Ideal can be read as a kind of rough-draft reckoning with the conflicts that would calcify into dogmatism later in Rand’s life. The novel shares many of the odd tics that appear in Rand’s “mature” work, as well, including her heavy-handed symbolism and disturbing tendency to pen sex scenes needlessly fraught with dubious consent. Like The Fountainhead and Atlas Shrugged, Ideal features a scene in which the novel’s heroine is either ravished or raped, a distinction that doesn’t much seem to interest Rand. Without delving too deeply into Rand’s tortured gender politics, it is sufficient to note her repeated inflection of sex with rape in novels concerned with ethics suggests an inability to grasp the moral forest for its trees.

Along with the tedious and disquieting elements of Rand’s prose, Ideal also contains a glimpse of all that redeems her writing, the sum of which is perhaps still scanty. Rand had a keen eye for the everyday eroticism of women: Ideal is a surprisingly sensual novel, rape scene notwithstanding, resplendent with beguiling lips, naked backs, taut breasts, curved necks, soft and supple shoulders. As an accidental documentarian of the flapper era, Rand had a remarkable ability to render tantalizing what would today seem tame—the slant of a bare shoulder, the thrill of a spine dipping beneath a backless dress. Her love of urbia is also tangible, with all due deference to the streetcars, skyscrapers, smoke stacks, taxicabs, noisiness, and promise of Los Angeles almost a century ago. It is curious, in light of these talents, that so much of Rand’s contemporary following considers itself conservative: She certainly had no affection for the traditions and customs of yesteryear, nor their morals, nor their aesthetics. Rand was an extraordinarily modern writer for her day, bordering on a futurist: Ideal makes a suitable showing of all that.

If Rand’s fans miss the modernity of the novelette or, indeed, its central theme, it will be difficult to blame them. Rand’s point about the need for people to live great-souled lives of utter adherence to personal excellence shambles along murkily underneath her clumsy narrative. And yet, Rand’s narrative strength is at a kind of peak at the end of Ideal, where Johnnie’s suicide is powerful and emotionally resonant, with melancholy tones of sacrifice and selfless love. These principles are, unfortunately for Rand, the opposite of those she intended to advance, which should give pause not only to fans of her prose styling (whose numbers, I imagine, must be in the tens or tens of tens) but especially to those who look to her for moral insight. “Mrs. Logic,” as one devotee called her, may have been wed to a kind of reason, but she failed to recognize it as only one kind, and understood all others—the logic of love, the sense of beauty, the intuition of kindness—only in a mirror, very darkly.