Beach Babes

Deep into their unencumbered twenties, Emily, Marsha, and Vincent have neither romantic nor familial attachments; they just have each other. Their friendship is accepting, forgiving, and lovingly antagonistic. “I’m beginning to find everyone except you and Vinnie very dull,” Marsha says to Emily. “We’ve set up such a stimulating, total, free, hysterical, intimate, intense relationship that I find it impossible to relate to other people, they leave me completely cold.” Out of their parents’ homes but not (yet) with partners or children of their own, the three exist in a rare utopia: the self-made family. Like any utopia, of course, the fragility of this one is palpable; its disintegration seems inevitable. That men will be its downfall is practically foretold.

Marsha and Emily are acutely aware that they’re orbiting 30; they want more, or want to want more, even when it’s clear that the futures they’ll likely inhabit will still be fettered by misogyny and tradition. In a fit of tender vulnerability, Marsha recounts crossing wires with a former lover:

When he came in, he put his jacket on the back of the chair I later sat down in, and when he finally was leaving, he came over to me, and I thought he wanted to make up, be my boyfriend again, marry me, but he was just going for the jacket. It was the most humiliating moment of my life.

“Be my boyfriend again, marry me”: in the heartbreaking sincerity of this sentiment, Marsha betrays a quiet desire for her own future. On the brink of actualizing their adult lives, the rapturous trio runs the risk of flaring out. “Last night, Vinnie was really threatened with the loss of you,” Emily says to Marsha, after Marsha brings a love interest home, “which your eventual marriage will mean to him someday.” Despite the ardor and intensity of the trio’s friendship, the self-made family is only a stop-gap. Hopelessly in love with each other, the three anticipate nonetheless that the fulfillment friendship brings will ultimately prove inadequate.

Rosenkrantz has an eclectic bibliography: She is the co-author of Gone Hollywood, about the golden era of cinema, and has a short memoir, My Life as a List, composed of 207 numbered paragraphs about her childhood in the Bronx. In 2003, she published Telegram!, a collection of telegrams from historical figures. (She is also the author of a number of baby-­naming books, and the founder of Nameberry.com, a baby-naming website.) Her work is concerned with human expression: speech, writing, the recounting of memory. It also scans as the output of someone curious about performativity: Hollywood stars, the limits of communications technology, the work of self-­representation. My Life as a List seems inadvertently modern: It’s not hard to imagine something similar being published by BuzzFeed.

So it’s fitting that Talk, too, falls somewhere between obvious genres. It is not a raw transcript; it is a carefully tailored portrayal, complicated by the fact that its editor also lives in the text. But it’s not conventional fiction, either. The narrative arc of Talk is flat: The summer begins; the summer ends. There is no denouement. As in life, time simply passes. The characters leave as they entered: restless, anxious, hungry for a world that seems to be shifting. “We’re breaking psychic, social land so that people following us will be able to lead better lives,” Vincent tells Marsha and Emily, a statement buoyed by both self-importance and the currents of change. But Talk is a clear reminder that when it comes to hope—or freedom or feminism or equality—theory and practice move at unequal velocities.

Culture is cyclical. Social mores are stubborn. Talk has re-entered the literary frame after an almost 50-year respite, and its attendant conflicts of art, love, friendship, and connection are still fresh. Emily, Marsha, and Vincent desire more than their current lot, but as the novel unspools, it’s never clear, exactly, what the world can offer. They’re bored to death of men, but can’t imagine a future without them; they want creative lives, but have no model to live by. In the end, the existence of a balanced, liberated, and fulfilled existence may be its own performance. Driving home from a bar with Vincent, both of them contentedly drunk, Emily misquotes Lawrence Durrell: “We all lead lives of selected fictions.” Her selection couldn’t be more apt.