Weren’t we supposed to be in some kind of innovative golden age of television? It’s easy to look at all these revivals, reunions, and remakes as a sign of the industry’s creative exhaustion: After emerging as the last refuge for the kind of serious adult entertainment that Hollywood no longer makes, television succumbs to the same sort of franchise frenzy that consumes the studios. Instead of supporting original storytelling and risk, networks capitalize on our collective nostalgia, churning out more of what we have already proven we like.

We share announcements about the revivals of our childhood favorites; we eagerly click on news of the latest “Twin Peaks” update. When Gillian Anderson recently tweeted a photo from the “X-Files” set, it was retweeted over 30,000 times. It’s not just clicks: Nick at Nite’s “Full House” reruns often outperform (among certain demographics) original network shows airing in the same time slot. The Internet—or some corners of it—runs on ’90s nostalgia: BuzzFeed quizzes, Jimmy Fallon viral vids, the Facebook feeds of old classmates you haven’t spoken to in years. If brands use it to sell us things, and websites mine it for content, why shouldn’t production companies do the same?

We have been here before, of course—and looking back at previous moments when TV nostalgia seemed to reign supreme may provide a little insight into our current fixations. In the late ’70s, when videotape became cheap and so did VCRs, old television became something to cherish rather than discard. In Esquire, TV critic Tom Shales published a 1986 feature titled “The Re Decade,” arguing that “the Eighties have no texture, no style, no tone of their own. ... They have the texture and style and tone of all other decades, at least those on film or tape.” After all, he wrote, “Never before have people, or a people, had nearly unlimited access to what has gone before, been able to call it up and play it back and relive it again and again.” What’s old was new again. “Why is television so fixated on the past?” The New York Times asked in 1991, as the networks aired retrospectives on “M*A*S*H,” “The Ed Sullivan Show,” and “All in the Family.”

David Duchovny as Fox Mulder in “The X-Files.” Getty Images

With the proliferation of VCRs and cable, syndication and endless reruns became the economic foundation of the TV industry. There were hundreds of new cable channels with many, many hours to fill, and the cheapest way to fill them was with programs from years past. And so classic shows no longer just existed in our collective memories—they were back on our TV sets. You could watch “I Love Lucy” at strange hours. You could watch old episodes of “The Brady Bunch,” and then watch them reunite at “A Very Brady Christmas.” You could buy “TV nostalgia books,” expensive trade paperbacks devoted to sitcoms like “Leave It to Beaver” and “The Honeymooners,” filled with photos, trivia, and quizzes.

The industry now is going through similar changes, with Netflix replacing syndication and the binge-watch replacing reruns. There aren’t a greater number of hours to fill, parceled out in discrete time slots—there are infinite hours, whenever the viewer wants them. But despite this sea change, production companies still make their money from selling a show’s future rights: They’re just selling it to Netflix or Hulu in addition to cable networks and local affiliates. The new TV economics offer a clear business rationale for all the remakes and reunions: A new season means that people will want to rewatch all the old ones, making that back catalogue suddenly more valuable. Before Showtime airs its brand new “Twin Peaks” in 2016, it can rerun the old episodes over and over. As Forbes noted recently, when the “X-Files” revival was announced, “Fox can use that leverage to strike yet another highly valuable streaming deal with one of the big three (Netflix, Amazon and Hulu).” For a studio, bringing a show back from the dead means making much, much more money off of it. (In fairness, there are over four times as many scripted series making it to air than there were just a decade ago; if a bunch of those are recycled, that still leaves more original television than there ever used to be.)