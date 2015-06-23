Pax Google

Google maps is just a set of points in space. The system of latitude and longitude is among the finest achievements of humankind. It unifies all world maps, gives them a shared language of space and distance, and allows everyone to talk about the same world. The southwest vertex of the Chrysler Building in New York City, for example, which is commonly said to be at the intersection of Lexington Avenue and East 42nd Street, is at 40.7515193, -73.9758378. Define three more latitudinal and longitudinal points, and you essentially have the shape of the building. Give those four points a name—“Chrysler Building”—and file it under “buildings” in your massive database. Gather the numbers; give them a name. Do it a billion times, and you have something.

In 2005, when Google Maps first appeared online, it arrayed the world in many such small rectangles, images that were assembled on some faraway server and shipped over the Internet to the clicking mass of users. It was not the first maps product online, but it soon became apparent that it was the best. This was a big deal—and a surprise. The Web was designed for documents. For words and pictures, or even sound files and movies—it was a system built for linking together documents across servers around the world. In early presentations, the Web’s motto was “Let’s Share What We Know!” atop a logo with three “W”s.

Google, as a search engine, had built a fine business by “indexing” all of these documents and making them searchable. The company was built on a principle of centralization: If you take the chaotic Web and bestow order upon it, merge it into a single consolidated index, make it make sense, you can make users very, very happy. And upon that index, and that shared happiness, and the willingness of some users to click on targeted advertising, Google could construct a tremendous enterprise. An empire, if you will. Except empires are not traditionally constructed from indexing documents. But maps are.

Google Maps wasn’t intended as a way to make sense of the Web. It was, instead, supposed to be a portrait of the world, the whole world. There was no text, nor any obvious links in blue. Google had used all sorts of hacks, tricks, loopholes, and backdoors so that its maps would function in a highly interactive way, to make it so that when a user moved his or her mouse, the map would go left, right, or zoom. When that happened, Google would fetch yet more and more map tiles—more rectangles—and send them down the wire. You could have as many tiles as you could consume, which is a lot. You could browse the world all day. People had been messing around with this stuff—MapQuest, anyone?—but for a company this big to undertake, it was significant.