To be sure, our study concludes that “Sesame Street” has some educational effects that are comparable in size to that of Head Start. But we do not believe that “Sesame Street” should substitute for preschool or other enriching activities. We are keen to shift the conversation toward the encouraging policy implications coming out of our work. We think the most important implication of this research is that TV—an inexpensive and readily accessible tool—can be used as a powerful and positive force to improve educational outcomes.

We should not swap one good thing for another. Rather, we support the role that TV and technology more generally can play in assisting parents, caregivers, teachers, and policymakers to augment more traditional preschool interventions. This is most important not for the kids whose parents are using TV as an occasional break from more intensive forms of enrichment, but rather for the kids who do not have the benefit of enriching and educational activities all day long.

Our study recognizes that “Sesame Street” was essentially the first MOOC (Massive Open Online Course), providing educational content to millions of viewers for free. We document the impact of its introduction in 1969 on the generation of children who were first exposed to the show during their preschool years. Television technology at the time meant that children in some areas had better broadcast access to the show than those in other areas. Focusing on children from non-rural parts of the country, we found that children who lived in places with better access to the show did better in elementary school, as compared to those with limited access and those who were older at the time the show was introduced. They were more likely to start school on time and progress at the appropriate grade for age. Importantly, we found that this effect was larger among children who grew up in economically disadvantaged areas.