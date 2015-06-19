Even Conservative Media Thinks South Carolina Should Take Down the Confederate Flag

The alleged Charleston shooter's apparent embrace of the Confederate flag has renewed calls for South Carolina to take down the one at the State House grounds in Columbia, where it flies above a monument to Confederate soldiers (and which hasn’t been at half-staff, despite the nine people dead, for legal reasons). At The Atlantic, Ta-Nehisi Coates writes:

Moral cowardice requires choice and action. It demands that its adherents repeatedly look away, that they favor the fanciful over the plain, myth over history, the dream over the real. Here is another choice. Take down the flag. Take it down now. Put it in a museum. Inscribe beneath it the years 1861-2015. Move forward. Abandon this charlatanism. Drive out this cult of death and chains. Save your lovely souls. Move forward. Do it now.

That has been a popular liberal position for years. But this week's church massacre has inspired a few conservative writers to follow suit. In the Washington Examiner, Philip Klein argues that “conservatives should hate the Confederate flag”: